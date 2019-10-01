Car Sales September 2019: Volkswagen India Records 4 Per Cent Growth

Volkswagen India has sold 2550 units of passenger vehicles in September 2019 recording a growth of 4 per cent. The German carmaker had launched the 2019 Volkswagen Polo and Vento facelift in the last month itself and it says that the updated models have got a positive market response right from the start and have contributed to the sales. Volkswagen's new-age digital, city and pop dealerships have also helped the company to improve its presence in the market, vis-a-vis improving sales numbers.

Speaking on the occasion, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, "The success and demand of the New Polo & Vento resonates the strength of the product and the value it exuberates. Marking the addition of over 2,000 new customers in less than a month of the launch showcases the trust, support and appreciation that Volkswagen continues to receive through its consumers in the country. We are proud of the carlines we have to offer and will continue to heighten their accessibility by enhancing our visibility in high potential, unexplored markets across the country."

Gearing up for its India 2.0 vision, Volkswagen is all set to realign its brand in India. The German brand has planned five new launches by 2020 and India-spec models will be developed for our market, underpinned by the MQB A0 platform which in-turn will help Volkswagen to become cost effective. It has also announced a five-year warranty package for diesel cars and a standard 4EVER care program across its range.

