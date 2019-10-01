Car Sales September 2019: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Sales Slide By A Massive 56%

Tata Motors Limited today announced its sales in the domestic & international market, for the month of September 2019, which stood at 36,376 vehicles, compared to 69,991 units during September 2018. The company's domestic sales were down by 50 per cent and this includes both passenger cars and commercial vehicles. With the company managing to sell 32,376 units in September 2019.

According to Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd., "With the ongoing subdued demand, we continued our focus on system stock correction by driving retail and aligning production. Retail sales are estimated to be ahead of wholesale by over 16% in September and over 27% in Q2, reducing the overall stock level to the lowest for the last 6 quarters. We are monitoring the impact of the relief package announced by the Government, and look forward to improved demand from revival in consumption and spend in infrastructure projects."

As far as the passenger vehicle segment goes, it too showed a sharp drop of 56 per cent with the company selling 8097 units as opposed to 18,429 units in September 2018. Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd., "Towards the end of the month, there was an encouraging response in terms of customer foot falls. The customers have responded well to our festive offers as reflected in 11% more retail in September 2019 compared with August. However, the industry continued to decline in September."

The company said that in September 2019, its retail was 31 per cent more than offtake as a result dealer stock came down by around 10 per cent. During H1 of FY19, network stock has been reduced by 21 per cent, lowest in last 10 quarters. This helped in rotation of dealer working capital and preparing the network for the upcoming festival season. The company also said that the Harrier Dark Edition and Nexon KRAZ+ have received an encouraging response.

