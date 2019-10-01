New Cars and Bikes in India

Car Sales September 2019: Hyundai Sales Drop Nearly 15%

While continuing to report a decline in domestic volumes of 14.8 per cent in September this year, Hyundai Motor India sales have recovered month-on-month over August 2019.

Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Despite the slowdown, Hyundai's new offerings have been received well in the market

Hyundai Motor India reported a sales decline of 14.8 per cent in September 2019 in domestic volumes. The Korean auto giant sold 40,705 units last month, as opposed to 47,781 units sold during the same month last year. The volumes remain do underwhelming for the automaker that has been reporting a de-growth since the beginning of the year. However, the manufacturer did witness sales recover month-on-month in September, when compared to the 16.58 per cent decline registered in August 2019.

Hyundai's cumulative sales for September this year stood at 57,705 units, registering an 8.1 per cent decline in volumes over 57,705 units sold in September 2018. Exports, however, grew 13.5 per cent to 17,000 units last month, when compared to 14,976 units that were shipped during the same period last year.

0 Comments

While Hyundai has not attributed the reason for the improvement in sales, the launch of new products including the Venue subcompact SUV and the Grand i10 Nios can be seen as the volume drivers amidst the slowdown. Hyundai has also lined up the Elantra facelift for launch this month that will go on sale on October 3, 2019. In addition, the automaker has rolled out a number of offers for the festive season with discounts extending up to ₹ 1 lakh along with a host of other benefits, depending on the model. The festive offers are expected to drive the demand in the last quarter of the year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

