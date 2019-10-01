Car Sales September 2019: Hyundai Sales Drop Nearly 15%

Hyundai Motor India reported a sales decline of 14.8 per cent in September 2019 in domestic volumes. The Korean auto giant sold 40,705 units last month, as opposed to 47,781 units sold during the same month last year. The volumes remain do underwhelming for the automaker that has been reporting a de-growth since the beginning of the year. However, the manufacturer did witness sales recover month-on-month in September, when compared to the 16.58 per cent decline registered in August 2019.

Hyundai's cumulative sales for September this year stood at 57,705 units, registering an 8.1 per cent decline in volumes over 57,705 units sold in September 2018. Exports, however, grew 13.5 per cent to 17,000 units last month, when compared to 14,976 units that were shipped during the same period last year.

While Hyundai has not attributed the reason for the improvement in sales, the launch of new products including the Venue subcompact SUV and the Grand i10 Nios can be seen as the volume drivers amidst the slowdown. Hyundai has also lined up the Elantra facelift for launch this month that will go on sale on October 3, 2019. In addition, the automaker has rolled out a number of offers for the festive season with discounts extending up to ₹ 1 lakh along with a host of other benefits, depending on the model. The festive offers are expected to drive the demand in the last quarter of the year.

