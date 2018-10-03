New Cars and Bikes in India

Car Sales September 2018: Toyota Kirloskar Domestic Sales Grow By 1.42 Per Cent In September 2018

Toyota's export slumped by 57.85 per cent at 566 units last month compared to 1343 units it exported in September last year.

View Photos

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has witnessed a decline of 4.38 per cent in September 2018 selling 13,078 units compared to 13,678 units in the same month last year. The slump in the volume is attributed to weakened export demand due to currency volatility. The Japanese carmaker's domestic sales, however, grew by 1.42 per cent. The company sold 12,512 units in September, 2018 against 12,335 units sold in the same month last year. Toyota's export slumped by 57.85 per cent at 566 units last month compared to 1343 units it exported in September last year.
The Innova Crysta and Fortuner has remained a steady performer for Toyota. The sales of Toyota's passenger cars were lingering for quite some time but got a shot in the arm with arrival of the recently launched Yaris. To top it all, Toyota has also claimed that the Etios Liva sales went up by 10 per cent during the April-September 2018 period this year as the Dual Tone Etios Liva Limited Edition was well received in the market.
Commenting on the sales, N. Raja, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motors said, "We have recently launched the enhanced version of Innova Crysta and Fortuner which has received good response from customers. The recently launched Dual Tone Liva Limited Edition has been appreciated by customers across markets in India. Customer demand in the auto industry has temporarily dampened owing to rising fuel prices, floods in different parts of the country and impact of currency weakness. However, we are confident that the buying sentiments will improve in the festive season with a strong customer demand."

0 Comments

 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Toyota Toyota India Toyota Fortuner Toyota Innova Crysta Toyota Yaris Toyota Etios Liva facelift Toyota India Sales

Latest News

Car Sales September 2018: Toyota Kirloskar Domestic Sales Grow By 1.42 Per Cent In September 2018
Car Sales September 2018: Toyota Kirloskar Domestic Sales Grow By 1.42 Per Cent In September 2018
Limited Edition Porsche 935 Revealed
Limited Edition Porsche 935 Revealed
Intermot 2018: 2019 Ducati Scrambler Range Revealed
Intermot 2018: 2019 Ducati Scrambler Range Revealed
2018 Paris Motor Show: All-New Kia ProCeed Shows Off Shooting Brake Body Style
2018 Paris Motor Show: All-New Kia ProCeed Shows Off Shooting Brake Body Style
2018 Paris Motor Show: Production-Ready Honda CR-V Hybrid Unveiled
2018 Paris Motor Show: Production-Ready Honda CR-V Hybrid Unveiled
2018 Paris Motor Show: Peugeot e-Legend Concept Combines Retro Styling With Autonomous Driving Tech
2018 Paris Motor Show: Peugeot e-Legend Concept Combines Retro Styling With Autonomous Driving Tech
Moto Guzzi V85 TT Revealed
Moto Guzzi V85 TT Revealed
2018 Paris Motor Show: New Mercedes-Benz B-Class Unveiled
2018 Paris Motor Show: New Mercedes-Benz B-Class Unveiled
2018 Paris Motor Show: Seventh Generation BMW 3 Series Officially Revealed
2018 Paris Motor Show: Seventh Generation BMW 3 Series Officially Revealed
Indian FTR1200 Unveiled
Indian FTR1200 Unveiled
Carmakers Brace For Shocks As Electrified Future Looms
Carmakers Brace For Shocks As Electrified Future Looms
2018 Paris Motor Show: 2019 Mercedes-AMG A35 Debuts With 302 Bhp
2018 Paris Motor Show: 2019 Mercedes-AMG A35 Debuts With 302 Bhp
2018 Paris Motor Show: Next Gen Mercedes-Benz GLE Revealed
2018 Paris Motor Show: Next Gen Mercedes-Benz GLE Revealed
Mazda Aims For All Of Its Vehicles To Be Electric Hybrid, EVs By 2030
Mazda Aims For All Of Its Vehicles To Be Electric Hybrid, EVs By 2030
2018 Paris Motor Show: Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Showcased
2018 Paris Motor Show: Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Showcased

Latest Cars

Ferrari Portofino

Ferrari Portofino

₹ 4.09 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain

Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain

₹ 87.66 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Aston Martin Vantage

Aston Martin Vantage

₹ 3.45 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.1
Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

₹ 46.78 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Tiago NRG

₹ 5.98 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.0
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 9.2 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

₹ 8.26 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Toyota models

Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
₹ 31.91 - 38.57 Lakh *
Toyota Yaris
Toyota Yaris
₹ 9.83 - 16.46 Lakh *
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
₹ 16.48 - 26.25 Lakh *
Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser
₹ 1.58 Crore *
Toyota Etios Liva
Toyota Etios Liva
₹ 5.71 - 8.6 Lakh *
Toyota Etios
Toyota Etios
₹ 7.2 - 10.04 Lakh *
Toyota Corolla Altis
Toyota Corolla Altis
₹ 18.4 - 23 Lakh *
Toyota Etios Cross
Toyota Etios Cross
₹ 7.2 - 9.17 Lakh *
Toyota Camry
Toyota Camry
₹ 43.54 Lakh *
Toyota Prius
Toyota Prius
₹ 51.54 Lakh *
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
₹ 1.08 Crore *
View More
x
Indian FTR1200 Unveiled
Indian FTR1200 Unveiled
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2018: Hero MotoCorp Sets Global Record With Over 7.5 Lakh Units Sold In A Month
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2018: Hero MotoCorp Sets Global Record With Over 7.5 Lakh Units Sold In A Month
2018 Paris Motor Show: Production-Ready Honda CR-V Hybrid Unveiled
2018 Paris Motor Show: Production-Ready Honda CR-V Hybrid Unveiled
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities