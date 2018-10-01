Car Sales September 2018: Tata Motors' Sales Grow By 20% In September 2018

Tata Motors sales in the domestic market in September 2018, grew by 20 per cent at 64,520 units compared to 53,964 units over the previous year. The cumulative domestic sales performance (April-September 2018) witnessed a strong growth of 40 per cent with 339,186 units as compared to 242,787 units in the same period last year. Tata Motors' domestic sales in September 2018 continued its growth trend at 18,429 units compared to 17,286 units, higher by 7 per cent over last year. Cumulative sales of passenger vehicles in the domestic market for the fiscal (April-September 2018) grew by 31 per cent, at 106,865 units compared to 81,417 units for the same period, last fiscal.



The company's sales from exports (from CV and PV) in September 2018 grew by 35 per cent with 5,250 units compared to 3,887 units last year. The CV exports showed a strong growth owing to the increase in uptake in demand in Bangladesh post the Eid season supported by the festive buying in Nepal.

In India too, domestic sales grew by 26 percent in September 2018 at 46,169 units as against 36,678 units in September 2017. The cumulative sales for the period April-September 2018 was at 232,487 units as compared to 161,370 units for same period last year, a growth of 44 per cent.



The M&HCV truck segment for Tata Motors continued to grow by 32 per cent with 16,239 units compared to 12,259 units last. The company's I& LCV segment too grew by 23 per cent while the SCV Cargo and Pickup segment reported a significant growth with 19,846 units compared to 15,607 units, up by 27 per cent over last year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.