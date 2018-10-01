Car Sales September 2018: Mahindra's Passenger Vehicle Sales Drops By 16 Per Cent

Mahindra and Mahindra has released its sales numbers for the month of September 2018, and the carmaker has registered a 16 per cent drop in passenger vehicle sales. The company's total passenger vehicle sales, including UVs, cars, and vans, accounted for 21,411 vehicles, compared to the 25,414 sold in September 2017. However, the company total sales, including commercial vehicles and exports, went marginally up by 2 per cent to 55,022 units, against the 53,752 units sold during the same month last year.

Commercial vehicles saw a considerable growth of 19 per cent, with total CV sales touching 22,917 units, against the 19,203 sold in September 2017. The company's three-wheeler sales were up by 17 per cent to 6,940 units, from 5,928 vehicles sold during the same month last year. Thus, the company's total domestic sales touched 51,268, compared to the 50545 units sold in September 2017, registering a growth of 1 per cent. Exports for September 2018 stood at 3,754 vehicles, compared to the 3207 vehicles exported during the same month last year a growth of 17 per cent.

Commenting on the monthly performance, Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, M&M Ltd. said, "We are happy to have closed the first half of FY-2019 with a growth of 14% which was possible due to our power brands and our range of commercial vehicles. Our recently launched Marazzo has been receiving a good response from customers. The month of September has been muted for passenger vehicles due to factors such as low consumer buying sentiment, high fuel prices and the effects of monsoon in many parts of the country. We remain hopeful that the upcoming festive season will augur well for us as well as the automotive industry."

Mahindra's UV sales took a major hit in the domestic market with drop of 18 per cent to 19,885 units, against the 24,109 units sold in September 2017. Last month, the company also launched its newest MPV, the Mahindra Marazzo,

