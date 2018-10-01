New Cars and Bikes in India

Car Sales September 2018: Ford India Registers Total Growth Of 17 Per Cent

Despite a 17 per cent growth in total sales, Ford India's domestic wholesales for the month of September 2018 dropped by 6 per cent, to 8,239 vehicles.

View Photos
Ford India's cumulative sales went up to 19,988 vehicles, registering a growth of over 17 per cent

Ford India has released its sales results for the month of September 2018, and the company's cumulative sales went up to 19,988 vehicles, registering a growth of over 17 per cent. In comparison, the carmaker sold 16,525 vehicles in September 2017. However, Ford India's domestic wholesales for the month of September 2018 dropped by 6 per cent, to 8,239 vehicles, compared to the 8,769 units sold during the same month last year. In fact, last month's wholesales also included the soon-to-be-launched Ford Aspire. Exports, on the other hand, grew by almost 34 per cent to 11,739 vehicles compared to 7,756 units in September 2017.

Ford

Ford Cars

Freestyle

EcoSport

Endeavour

Figo

Figo Aspire

Mustang

Anurag Mehrotra, president & managing director, Ford India, said, "The festival season has started on a lower than expected note, owing to floods in Kerala, rising fuel prices and Rupee depreciation, the industry is looking forward to closing the festive season on a higher note."

0 Comments

Talking about the soon-to-be-launched Aspire facelift, Mehrotra said, "At Ford, we are excited to bring the New Ford Aspire on October 4 and look forward to welcoming customers at our dealerships." The company says that upcoming Ford Aspire is tailor-made for customers who don't follow the crowd and celebrated for the choices they make in life.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Ford Freestyle with Immediate Rivals

Ford Freestyle
Ford
Freestyle
Hyundai i20 Active
Hyundai
i20 Active
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki
S-Cross
Renault Captur
Renault
Captur
MINI Countryman
MINI
Countryman
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain
Mercedes-Benz
E-Class All-Terrain
TAGS :
Ford India Ford Car Sales Ford

Latest News

Honda Car India's Sales Dip By Almost 20% In September 2018
Honda Car India's Sales Dip By Almost 20% In September 2018
Skoda Vision RS Concept Hybrid Hot Hatch Revealed
Skoda Vision RS Concept Hybrid Hot Hatch Revealed
Car Sales September 2018: Ford India Registers Total Growth Of 17 Per Cent
Car Sales September 2018: Ford India Registers Total Growth Of 17 Per Cent
TVS Jupiter Grande Spotted Ahead Of Launch
TVS Jupiter Grande Spotted Ahead Of Launch
2019 Paris Motor Show: New BMW 3 Series Leaked Ahead Of Official Launch
2019 Paris Motor Show: New BMW 3 Series Leaked Ahead Of Official Launch
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2018: Royal Enfield Maintains 2 Per Cent Growth With 71,662 Units Sold
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2018: Royal Enfield Maintains 2 Per Cent Growth With 71,662 Units Sold
Car Sales September 2018: Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra See Drop In Sales, Ford, Tata Registers Double-Digit Growth
Car Sales September 2018: Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra See Drop In Sales, Ford, Tata Registers Double-Digit Growth
Car Sales September 2018: Tata Motors' Sales Grow By 20% In September 2018
Car Sales September 2018: Tata Motors' Sales Grow By 20% In September 2018
Car Sales September 2018: Mahindra's Passenger Vehicle Sales Drops By 16 Per Cent
Car Sales September 2018: Mahindra's Passenger Vehicle Sales Drops By 16 Per Cent
BMW Offers Heavy Discount On The 3 Series Ahead Of The Festive Season
BMW Offers Heavy Discount On The 3 Series Ahead Of The Festive Season
Datsun GO And GO+ Facelift Revealed; Pre-Bookings Open
Datsun GO And GO+ Facelift Revealed; Pre-Bookings Open
Aston Martin Says Stock Market Debut Fully Subscribed
Aston Martin Says Stock Market Debut Fully Subscribed
Maruti Suzuki India Sales Drop Marginally by 0.5 Per Cent In September 2018
Maruti Suzuki India Sales Drop Marginally by 0.5 Per Cent In September 2018
Skoda Kodiaq Hits 250,000th Production Milestone
Skoda Kodiaq Hits 250,000th Production Milestone
Volkswagen And Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership
Volkswagen And Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership

Popular Cars

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Tiago NRG

₹ 5.98 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

₹ 3.56 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Ford Cars

Ford Freestyle
Ford Freestyle
₹ 5.53 - 8.86 Lakh *
Ford EcoSport
Ford EcoSport
₹ 8.79 - 13.91 Lakh *
Ford Endeavour
Ford Endeavour
₹ 30.81 - 38.39 Lakh *
Ford Figo
Ford Figo
₹ 5.44 - 8.99 Lakh *
Ford Figo Aspire
Ford Figo Aspire
₹ 6.06 - 9.59 Lakh *
Ford Mustang
Ford Mustang
₹ 83.71 Lakh *
View More
x
Car Sales September 2018: Tata Motors' Sales Grow By 20% In September 2018
Car Sales September 2018: Tata Motors' Sales Grow By 20% In September 2018
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2019 Paris Motor Show: New BMW 3 Series Leaked Ahead Of Official Launch
2019 Paris Motor Show: New BMW 3 Series Leaked Ahead Of Official Launch
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities