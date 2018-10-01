Car Sales September 2018: Ford India Registers Total Growth Of 17 Per Cent

Ford India has released its sales results for the month of September 2018, and the company's cumulative sales went up to 19,988 vehicles, registering a growth of over 17 per cent. In comparison, the carmaker sold 16,525 vehicles in September 2017. However, Ford India's domestic wholesales for the month of September 2018 dropped by 6 per cent, to 8,239 vehicles, compared to the 8,769 units sold during the same month last year. In fact, last month's wholesales also included the soon-to-be-launched Ford Aspire. Exports, on the other hand, grew by almost 34 per cent to 11,739 vehicles compared to 7,756 units in September 2017.

Anurag Mehrotra, president & managing director, Ford India, said, "The festival season has started on a lower than expected note, owing to floods in Kerala, rising fuel prices and Rupee depreciation, the industry is looking forward to closing the festive season on a higher note."

Talking about the soon-to-be-launched Aspire facelift, Mehrotra said, "At Ford, we are excited to bring the New Ford Aspire on October 4 and look forward to welcoming customers at our dealerships." The company says that upcoming Ford Aspire is tailor-made for customers who don't follow the crowd and celebrated for the choices they make in life.

