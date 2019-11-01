Car Sales October 2019: Toyota India Reports 5% Drop In Total Sales

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has officially released the sales numbers for the month of October, during which the company total wholesales stood at 12610, registering a 5 per cent decline, as compared to the 13245 vehicles sold during the same month last year. The company performance in the domestic market was also similar, registering a 6 per cent decline with 11866 unit, compared to the 12606 units sold in October 2018. Toyota's exports, however, grew by 14.11 per cent, at 744 units, as against the 639 units exported during the same month in October 2018.

Commenting on the sales performance, N. Raja, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "We are delighted that the customer demand witnessed a spike in the festive season especially during Dhanteras and Diwali. The boost in customer sentiments has enabled an upward trend in our sales performance as compared to the last few months of slowdown. It was quite encouraging to see the marked improvement in customer orders on account of festive season. Higher retail conversions for Innova, Fortuner TRD Celebratory edition & Happenin New Yaris which were introduced to add to the festive fervour." However, it's worth mentioning that, last year Diwali came in November.

Since June this year, the company is also selling the Toyota Glanza this year, which is essentially the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. In October, Maruti Suzuki sold 2,727 Baleno units to Toyota as sales to other OEM. Commenting on the Glanza's performance, Raja said, "we have also seen positive momentum in Glanza Sales across India during the festive season, this was a positive impetus for us. We are glad to have already sold close to 14,000 units of Glanza since its launch in June. Thanks to our loyal customers for their relentless trust and confidence in Toyota products."

