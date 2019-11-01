New Cars and Bikes in India

Car Sales October 2019: Over 3500 Units Of The MG Hector Sold Last Month

With 3536 units of the MG Hector being retailed in October 2019, compared to September 2019, the SUV's sales grew by over 26 per cent last month.

Compared to September 2019, during which the MG sold 2608 units, sales of the Hector grew by over 26%

Highlights

  • In October, the company retailed 3536 units of the MG Hector
  • The sales of the Hector grew by over 26% compared to September
  • The MG Hector's current bookings stand at 38,000 units

MG Motor India today announced selling over 3500 units of the MG Hector SUV in India during the month of October 2019. Last month, which ended with October 31, the company retailed a total of 3536 units of the popular mid-size connected SUV. Compared to September 2019, during which the MG Motor sold 2608 units, sales of the Hector grew by over 26 per cent, and the rise in sales could be attributed to the festive mood, considering most days of the Navratri, along with Dussehra, and Diwali week all came in October.

MG Hector

14.47 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
MG Hector

Commenting on the sales performance, Rakesh Sidana, Director - Sales, MG Motor India, said, "MG Hector continues to further strengthen its position in its segment and win the hearts of our customers. As we gradually ramp up our production, we aim to ensure the highest levels of customer satisfaction through timely vehicle deliveries."

First launched in June 2019, within one month the company had to stop accepting bookings for the Hector owing to the overwhelming demand, capping at 28,000 bookings. The company re-opened bookings in September 29, and received 8000 new bookings by October 11, while its current booking numbers stand at 38,000 units. The MG Hector also crossed the 10,000 production milestone in October and also received its first over-the-air (OTA) update since launch. Last month, the company also delivered 700 units of the MG Hector on the day of Dhanteras in India.

