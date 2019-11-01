New Cars and Bikes in India

Car Sales October 2019: Honda Cars India Records A Sales Decline Of 29.44 Per Cent

Honda Cars India's sales in October 2019 stood at 10,010 units which is a de-growth of 29.44 per cent.

Honda cars India has sold 10,010 units in October 2019

  • Honda exported 633 units in October 2019
  • Honda sold 10,010 units in October 2019
  • Honda's festive sales have been lukewarm this year

Auto sales in the month of Diwali this year have been lukewarm owing to the prolonged slowdown in the auto industry. Honda Cars India has sold 10,010 units in October 2019 in the domestic market as compared to 14,187 units, recording a year-on-year sales decline of 29.44 per cent. In the same month the company has exported 633 units.

Commenting on the sales, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director - Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India said, "The festive season was rewarding for the auto sector after a prolonged slowdown. The high discounts and other festive offers provided by automakers across the industry resulted in positive consumer sentiment. At Honda, we also saw an increased sales momentum as compared to last few months and are hopeful that this trend will continue in the following months."

It is yet to be seen how the increase in retail sales will reflect in next month's wholesale numbers. To give you an idea, in the month of Diwali last year, i.e. November 2018, Honda Cars India sold 13,549 units compared to 12,102 units it sold a year ago, recording a growth of 10.67 per cent.

