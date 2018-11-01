Car Sales October 2018: Maruti Suzuki And Toyota Sales Stay Flat

With the start of the new month, automakers in India have started releasing their sales numbers for the month of October 2018. Similar to the previous month, October too was a slow month for several automakers including the marker leader Maruti Suzuki India. Among others, Toyota's total sales for the month of October were down despite seeing a marginal growth in the Domestic market. Other carmakers are yet to come out with their numbers, so stay tuned.

Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz hasn't been able to bring in the expected hike in sales for the company

Maruti Suzuki India sold a total of 146,766 units in October 2018, including 138,100 units in domestic market and 8,666 units of exports. Sales of the company stayed flat and saw a marginal growth of 0.2 per cent compared to the same period last year. The Alto and WagonR continued to post positive sales for the company with that segment growing by 1.1 per cent. The new generation Swift and the even the Dzire raked in good sales too with the compact segment growing by 3.7 per cent. Sadly, the facelift of the Ciaz hasn't been able to bring in the expected hike in sales for the company. Maruti Suzuki sold just 3892 units in October 2018 compared to 4107 units during the same period last year. The sales of the Ciaz degrew by 5.2 per cent.

Toyota India

The company's total sales for the month accounted for 13,245 units

Toyota Kirloskar Motor registered a growth of 2 per cent in the domestic market with sales standing at 12,606 units in the month of October 2018. The company exported just 639 units of the Etios series this month, compared to the 1,597 units exported during the same month last year, registering a drop of 60 per cent. The company's total sales for the month accounted for 13,245 units, against the 14,000 sold in October 2017, registering a drop of about 5 per cent.

Commenting on the sales performance, N. Raja, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, " We are happy that we have been able to sustain good customer demand despite the dampening effect on consumer sentiment owing to hike in fuel prices, higher interest rates and increase in insurance premium."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.