Car Sales October 2018: Mahindra Sales Grow By 14 Per Cent With 58,416 Vehicles Sold

Mahindra's passenger vehicle sales stood at 24,066 units in October this year, a growth of 3 per cent as opposed to 23,453 vehicles sold in the same month last year.

Mahindra & Mahindra registered a total of 58,416 vehicles (domestic + export) in October 2018, witnessing a growth of 14 per cent, over 51,160 vehicles sold during the same period last year. The automaker's domestic sales stood at 55,350 vehicles in October this year, as against 48,860 units sold in October 2017, a growth of 13 per cent. Mahindra's passenger vehicle sales including UVs, cars, vans and electric vehicles, sold a total of 24,066 units last month, a steady rise in volumes of 3 per cent, as opposed to 23,453 vehicles sold in the same month last year.

Commenting on the monthly performance, Mahindra - President, Automotive Sector, Rajan Wadhera said, "For past few months, the automotive industry has been witnessing subdued retail sales for passenger vehicles segment, because of low consumer buying sentiment. Therefore, one has to remain cautious on how the festive season, ultimately, turns out to be. However, at Mahindra we are happy with the response to our Marazzo as well as the uptake for our commercial vehicle portfolio, driven by the newly launched Maha Bolero Pik-up (with 1700 kg payload) in October".

In the commercial vehicles segment, the company sold 24,353 vehicles in October 2018, registering a growth of 26 per cent, while the company sold 683 vehicles in October, in the medium and heavy Commercial vehicles segment. Exports for October stood at 3066 vehicles, a growth of 33 per cent over 2300 units shipped overseas in October last year.

VW And Ford In Talks On Self-Driving And Electric Vehicles: Source
VW And Ford In Talks On Self-Driving And Electric Vehicles: Source
Diwali 2018: Top 8 Cars Launched In India This Festive Season
Diwali 2018: Top 8 Cars Launched In India This Festive Season
Upcoming Car Launches In November 2018
Upcoming Car Launches In November 2018
Upcoming Bike Launches In November 2018
Upcoming Bike Launches In November 2018
