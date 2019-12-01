Car Sales November 2019: Volkswagen Registers 17 Per Cent Growth

Volkswagen India has announced that the company registered a growth of 17 per cent in domestic sales in November this year. The automaker's sales stood at 2937 units last month comprising all models, as opposed to 2501 units that were sold in November last year. The sales numbers are in the green for the German auto giant even as the auto sector continues to recover from what has been a dull year across different segments. That said, the volumes do witness a month-on-month drop since October this year since the brand was received strong sales for the Polo and Vento models that registered a 19 per cent growth.

Speaking on this positive announcement, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, "We're extremely delighted with our performance this month. The consecutive growth reinstates the trust and preference of our customers in Volkswagen. Amidst tough market conditions, the brand has consistently delivered its value proposition to customers in this region."

The Volkswagen Polo and the Vento are the entry-level offerings in the manufacturer's line-up and continue to bring in the lion's share in terms of volumes. The company introduced updated versions of the cars back in September this year, just in time for the festive season, and that helped the automaker gain momentum over the past two months. In addition, Volkswagen also rolled out a slew of offers for the festive period with hefty discounts and after-sales and service packages, which have further helped the carmaker to achieve higher sales numbers.

Volkswagen India will be looking to extend the momentum into the last month of the calendar and ahead of the VW 2.0 onslaught. The company has a number of SUVs lined up for launch in the coming years, and we will get a glimpse of the same at the 2020 Auto Expo. Some of the products that we will be looking out for include the Volkswagen T-Roc, the new Tiguan AllSpace, and the India-spec version of the T-Cross SUV. An electric SUV could be showcased at the Expo as well, according to speculations.

