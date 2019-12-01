Car Sales November 2019: MG Motor Retails 3239 Units Of The Hector SUV

It's yet another month of growth for MG Motor India as the company retailed 3239 units of the Hector in November 2019. This figure is lower than what the company did in October 2019. MG Motor India sold 3500 units in October and that can be attributed to the festive season. The sales numbers have been growing ever since the Hector was launched in July 2019. The company sold 1500 units in the first month itself after which it breached the 2500 unit barrier in September and finally reached the 3500 unit mark in October. This is the second month that MG Motor India has managed to sell over 3000 units of the Hector in the country and that just shows how big the trend is for the SUV segment in the country.

Rakesh Sidana, Director - Sales, MG Motor India, said, "The sustained momentum highlights how our debut offering in India continues to win the hearts of our customers. We are focused on expanding our service network to cater to the service needs of our customers. Most of the expansion in the next few months will be on dedicated service outlets."

MG Hector 14.47 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

MG Motor India currently has over 150 centres across India, aims to further strengthen its network count to 250 centres by March 2020. With the company gearing up to bring its second offering to the country which is an all-electric SUV the ZS EV, we wait to see how the customers react to the company's strategy.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.