Car Sales November 2019: Maruti Suzuki Sales Decline By 3.2%

India's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki has announced a 3.2 per cent drop in domestic sales volumes for November 2019. The manufacturer sold 141,400 units last month, lower than the previous year's sales result of 146,018 units. The automaker has witnessed a drop in sales once again after reports looked positive in October this year, backed by the festive season. That said, the compact segment with popular-selling products like the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Dzire, Swift and the likes showed strong signs of recovery and managed to register a growth of 7.6 per cent with 78,013 units sold, as against 72,533 units sold in November 2018.

Similarly, the Super Carry LCV recorded a sale of 2267 units in the LCV segment, a hike of 6.5 per cent over 2128 units sold during the same month last year. The volume mini-vehicle segment comprising the Maruti Suzuki Alto, S-Presso and the likes sold 26,306 units in November 2019, witnessing a drop of 12.2 per cent, as opposed to 29,954 units sold during November 2018. The mid-size segment though was the worst hit with the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz sedan registering a drop of 62.3 per cent with 1448 units sold last month, as against 3838 units sold in October last year.

The UV segment including the Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and the XL6 has also managed to keep declining numbers at bay and sold 23,204 units last month, a marginal decline of 1.3 per cent over 23,512 units sold in November last year. Meanwhile, the vans segment saw a 27.7 per cent drop in volumes with 10,162 units sold in November 2019, as opposed to 14,053 units sold during the same month last year.

In addition, Maruti Suzuki dispatched 2286 units to Toyota for the Glanza hatchback, while the company's exports for the month stood at 6944 units, dropping by 7.7 per cent over 7521 units shipped in November 2018. The Indian automaker's total sales (domestic + exports) for November this year stood at 150,630 units, as against 153,539 units sold in the same month last year, a drop of 1.9 per cent.

With respect to year-to-date sales, Maruti Suzuki's total domestic vehicle sales between April and November 2019 stood at 958,373 units, a decline of 20.8 per cent in volumes over 12,03,358 units sold during the same period last fiscal. The company's total sales (domestic + exports) during the period stands at 10,44,976 units, a drop of 18.1 per cent over 12,75,632 units sold between April-November in FY2018-19.

