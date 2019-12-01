New Cars and Bikes in India

Car Sales November 2019: Mahindra Sales Slip By 7 Per Cent

Published:
Mahindra & Mahindra announced its sales report for November 2019 and the automaker registered a seven per cent drop in total domestic sales (passenger + commercial) at 38,614 units, as opposed to 41,564 units sold during the same month last year. The company's exports also witnessed a decline of 26 per cent last month at 2621 units, down from 3537 units shipped in November 2018. In the passenger vehicles segment, the automaker reported a 10 per cent drop in volumes at 14,637 units last month, as against 16,188 units sold in November last year. The UV segment too registered a six per cent drop at 14,161 units, down from 15,049 units sold during the same month last year. The cars and vans segment (including EVs) saw 476 units sold in November, a drop of 58 per cent, as compared to 1139 units sold in November last year.

Commenting on the sales performance, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales & Marketing, Automotive Division, said, "The month post-festive season is historically a lean month for the automotive industry. Consumer demand, especially for passenger vehicles, typically picks up in the year-end that is in December. Therefore, we expect December to pan out better for the automotive industry."

It was a similar case of volumes declining in the commercial vehicle space where Mahindra sold 17,384 vehicles in November 2019, as against 19,673 units in November 2018, a drop of 12 per cent. LCVs below 3.5 tonne registered a drop of 10 per cent with 16,700 units sold, as against 18,530 units sold during the same period last year. LCVs above 3.5 tonne saw a decline of 26 per cent with 373 units sold in November, as opposed to 637 units sold in November last year. The Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles segment saw Mahindra sell 311 vehicles for the month, a drop of 51 per cent over 637 units sold in the same month last year.

The three-wheeler space was the only one to garner growth at Mahindra with the segment registering a 16 per cent growth at 6593 units, up from 5703 units sold in November last year. Mahindra's total sales (domestic + exports) stood at 41,235 units in November 2019, compared to 45,101 vehicles during November 2018, witnessing a decline of nine per cent.

