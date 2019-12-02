Car Sales November 2019: Honda Cars India Sales Drop By More Than 50 Per Cent

The Honda Civic stood out to be the bestseller in its segment within nine months of its launch.

Honda Cars India registered monthly domestic sales of 6,459 units in November 2019 whereas the number of export units stood at 105 last month. The company registered a massive drop of more than 50 per cent in sales in November compared to the same period last year. The company had sold 13,006 units in domestic market in November 2018.

The festive season had been a good period for the company with the Japanese carmaker providing a lot of offers on its cars. It sold 10,010 units in October 2019 in the domestic market as compared to 14,187 units, recording a year-on-year sales decline of 29.44 per cent.

Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director - Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd said, "Our sales numbers are better than our plan for the month. We are in the last leg of our BS4 runout and accordingly supplies had to be optimised as we progress towards BS6 transition model by model sequentially."

