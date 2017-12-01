Car Sales November 2017: Maruti Suzuki And Toyota Register Double Digit Growth In Domestic Sales

The 2017 calendar year is about to come to an end, and this is the time when a lot of automakers struggle a bit to push the sales. While in October many automakers saw a positive growth thanks to Diwali, companies were expecting similar number from November sales as well. As of now the country's leading car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki India has announced registering over 14 per cent growth in the month of November 2017 and more manufacturer will be coming out with their numbers throughout the day.

Maruti Suzuki India:

November 2017 has been a positive month for the Indo-Japanese carmaker that saw a year-on-year growth of 14.1 per cent with total sales of 154,600 (1.54 lakh) units, compared to the 135,550 (1.35 lakh) units sold in November 2016. The numbers include domestic sales plus exports of both passenger vehicles and the company's light commercial vehicle - Super Carry. Domestic passenger vehicle sales last month went up by 14.3 per cent with 144,297 (1.44 lakh) units against the 126,220 (1.26 lakh) units that were sold in November 2016. Exports, on the other hand, have seen a marginal growth of 0.8 per cent with 9,300 units compared to the 9,225 units exported during the same month last year.

Sale of Maruti's mid-size sedan Ciaz has gone down by a massive 26.3 per cent at 4,009 units compared to 5,433 sold in November 2016. However, the compact and utility vehicle space has been growing as always 32.4 per cent and 34.0 per cent, respectively, thanks to the new-gen Dzire and the, of course, the company's star player Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

Toyota India:

The Japanese carmaker also registered 7 per cent growth in total sales in the month of November 2017. Toyota's total sales 13,420 units last month compared to the 12,593 units sold in November 2016. Sales in Domestic market, however, was much better with the company's registering a 13 per cent growth with 12,734 units in November 2017, against the 11,309 units sold during the same month last year. Exports, on the other hand, saw a massive fall of almost 47 per cent with the company exporting 686 units in November 2017, compared to the 1,284 units exported during the same month last year.

