Car Sales March 2020: Tata Motors Volumes Drop 84%; FY2020 Sales Down By 35%

Tata Motors announced its sales for March 2020 and the company sold a total of 11,012 units last month, reporting a massive drop of 84 per cent as compared to the 68,727 units that were sold during March 2019. The massive drop in volumes comes in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic that has prompted automakers to stop production altogether. The automaker's passenger vehicle sales stood at 5676 units in March this year, a decline of 68 per cent over as compared to 17,810 units sold in March 2019. The automaker did say that it has cleared most of its BS4 inventory in March, with only a few units left awaiting registration, which was halted due to the lockdown.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Sales Drop 47 Per Cent In March 2020

Tata's retail sales grew in 2019-2020 on the back of its new and updated product range

Commenting on PV sales, Mayank Pareek, President, PVBU, Tata Motors said, "Vehicle sales were affected by the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent nationwide lockdown. However, the customer response to our newly launched models - the Altroz and the refreshed BS6 range is encouraging. Our BS6 vehicle stock is near zero in the entire network. I would be handing over to Shailesh Chandra who I am sure will take the PV team and the business to the next level, by delivering an exciting customer experience and building on the strength of the new forever product portfolio."

Commercial vehicle sales for March 2020 stood at 7123 units, a drop of 87 per cent over 56,536 units sold in March 2019. This includes the 1787 units of CV exports that witnessed a decline of 68 per cent over 5619 units shipped overseas during the same month last year. The biggest fall was for the medium and heavy-duty segment that's already been struggling with the transition to BS6 norms and saw a decline of 90 per cent. The company sold 1601 units of M&HCVs in March this year as opposed to 15,327 units sold in March last year.

Also Read: Hyundai Sales Drop 47 Per Cent Amidst Lockdown

Tata Motors has a host of new products lined up that should help build sales once again in the H2 of 2020

Commenting on the CV sales, Girish Wagh, President, CVBU, Tata Motors said, "Cumulatively, commercial vehicle domestic sale for FY20 at 310,855 units was 34 per cent lower than FY19. Retail was 16 per cent higher than offtake for the entire year. Domestic sales in March 2020 was 5,336 units, deeply impacted by the COVID-19 lockdown as well as the planned transition to BS6. Retail sales were significantly ahead of wholesales (>300%). Almost all BSIV vehicles in the ecosystem have been retailed, however, some await registration which was halted due to the lockdown. This will be cleared in the window provided. Productionisation of BS6 vehicles was on track and we have wholesaled the initial few BS6 vehicles. Our focus is to secure the extensive business continuity plan including ensuring full support to all our customers in need, particularly those who are transporting the essential goods during this challenging period."

Also Read: Coronavirus Impact: Toyota Sales Drop 41 Per Cent

With respect to FY2020 sales, Tata Motors sold a total of 442,052 units between April 2019 and March 2020, witnessing a drop of 35 per cent as compared to 678,835 units sold during FY2019. CV sales for the previous fiscal stood at 340,700 units, a drop of 34 per cent over 519,777 units sold between March 2018 and April 2019. Passenger vehicles sales were down by 39 per cent at 131,197 units as against 210,143 units sold the year before.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.