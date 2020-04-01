Car Sales March 2020: MG Motor Bucks Lockdown With Sales Increase Over February

MG Motor India sold a total of 1,518 units in March 2020, which is a growth of 10.32 per cent over sales figures of February 2020. These include 116 units of the MG ZS EV and 1,402 units of the MG Hector. In comparison, the company sold a total of 1,376 units in February 2020 with 158 unit sales for the ZS electric SUV and 1,218 units of the MG Hector. But the point to be noted here is that the company was hit with delays and stoppage in supply of components thanks to the global spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, which was peaking in China in February. Just to put things in perspective, MG Motor India sold 3,130 units in January 2020. No doubt, the company would have done more numbers if it hadn't been for the lockdown, implemented March 23 onwards across the nation to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

(MG sold 1,402 units of the Hector in March 2020)

Commenting on the sales performance during the month, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, "Both MG Hector and MG ZS EV have made a mark in the Indian car market. Despite supply chain disruption globally, MG Motor continues to serve its customers. In February, our sales were impacted due to the disruption, while the situation improved during March before the lockdown was announced, resulting in the shutting down of our manufacturing plant."

(MG Motor India introduced a 'Disinfect & Deliver Program across its dealerships)

"Our current focus is on the health and well-being of our employees and their families, as well as the society at large. In this pursuit, we have also announced INR 2 crore grant towards procuring gloves, masks, medicines, ventilators, and beds; and are working closely with the local administration in Gurugram and Halol (Vadodara) to support their requirements," Chaba added. Despite the ongoing situation, the carmaker has assured its employees that there would be no layoffs and all payments to suppliers and vendors alike would be completed on time.

Before the lockdown was implemented, MG Motor India started a 'Disinfect & Deliver' program to ensure that each car is sanitised and there is near-zero contact with customers. MG will formalise this as a permanent process even after the lockdown is lifted.

MG Motor India has no stock of BS4 units either at its manufacturing facility in Halol or at any of its dealerships across India. The company has started manufacturing BS6 units but currently has very low BS6 inventory at dealerships as the MG Gujarat plant remains shut due to the lockdown.

