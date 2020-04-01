New Cars and Bikes in India

Car Sales March 2020: Hyundai Sales Drop 65 Per Cent Amidst Lockdown

Hyundai India's domestic sales dropped by 40 per cent with 26,900 units sold in March 2020, while exports stood at 5979 units witnessing a drop of 64 per cent in year-on-year sales.

Not just Hyundai, other carmakers have reported drastic drop in volumes owing to the coronavirus pandemic

Highlights

  • Hyundai's sales have taken a hit due to the unprecedented plant closure
  • The Hyundai Chennai plant suspended operations on March 23, 2020
  • March 2020 exports have seen a massive drop of 64% over March 2019

Hyundai Motor India announced its sales results for March 2020 and the automaker sold a total of 32,279 units during the previous month. The company's sales witnessed a decline of 65 per cent over the same period in March 2019 when it sold a total of 61,150 units. The drop in volumes has been reported amidst the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic crisis that has forced auto manufacturers to shut shop temporarily in a bid to save guard the health and safety of its employees. Hyundai India suspended operations at its Chennai-based facility on March 23, 2020, which has affected the last month's sales volumes for the automaker.

Also Read: Hyundai Suspends Production At Chennai Plant Amidst Coronavirus Lockdown

Hyundai introduced the second-generation Creta last month just before the nationwide lockdown

Hyundai India's domestic sales for March 2020 stood at 26,300 units, registering a decline of 40 per cent over 44,350 units sold during the same month last year. The company's exports stood at 5979 units in March this year over 16,800 units shipped in March 2019, thereby witnessing a drop of 64 per cent in year-on-year volumes.

The company also launched the all new Verna recently 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Sales Down By 47 Per Cent In March 2020

Not just Hyundai, but other carmakers are reporting a similar decline in volumes as economical woes continue for the auto industry. India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has reported a drop of 47 per cent in volumes for March this year, while commercial vehicle makers Ashok Leyland and Volvo Eicher have reported a decline in volumes for the previous month.

