Car Sales March 2019: Honda Registers Annual Growth Of 8 Per Cent In FY19

Honda recorded a growth of 8 per cent annual growth during FY2019 and also recorded a decent growth of 27 per cent for its sales in March 2019.

Honda sold 17,202 units in March 2019, which is a growth of 27% over March 2018

  • Honda's FY2019 sales were 170,026 units
  • The company's latest launch was the new-generation Civic
  • The new Honda Civic has received over 2,400 bookings since launch

Honda Cars India Ltd. registered an annual growth of 8 per cent for FY2019. The company recorded domestic sales of 183,787 units in this fiscal year as compared to 170,026 units sold in FY2018. As far as exports are concerned, Honda exported total 4,794 units in FY2019 with 38 units exported in March 2019. The company registered monthly domestic sales of 17,202 units in March 2019, as compared to 13,574 units in the corresponding month last year, registering a growth of 27 per cent.

(Honda Cars India has garnered over 2,400 bookings for the new Civic in 40 days since its launch)

Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd said, "We have closed the financial year 2018-19 with a growth of 8 per cent. Strong sales efforts from the dealers and company during the prevailing tough market scenario resulted in this growth rate, which is ahead of the industry. One of our growth drivers was the All New Amaze. The launch of our global bestsellers Civic and CR-V reinforced Honda's premium product line-up." He further added, "The iconic all-new Civic, which we launched last month has received an overwhelming response and will give the much needed boost to the executive sedan segment in India."

Honda also expanded its sales and distribution network across India during the fiscal year 2018-19 to 381 facilities in 264 cities. The company's latest launch was the new-generation Civic, which launched a little over a month ago and has already garnered more than 2,400 bookings in India, which is a big number for a premium sedan. The Civic sells in more than 170 markets and India is among the countries where Honda manufactures the car.

Car Sales March 2019: Honda Registers Annual Growth Of 8 Per Cent In FY19
