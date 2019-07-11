New Cars and Bikes in India

Car Sales June 2019: Tata Motors Global Wholesales Down By 5 Per Cent

Tata Motors sales in the Indian market have been down due to lower customer sentiments and liquidity crunch.

Tata Motors has recorded a decline of 5 per cent in its global wholesale figures in June 2019.

  • Tata Motors global wholesale figures include JLR figures.
  • Tata Motors PV wholesale grew by 1 per cent.
  • Tata Motors CV wholesale declined by 12 per cent.

Tata Motors has recorded a decline of 5 per cent in its global wholesale figures selling 95,503 units in June 2019 including Jaguar Land Rover's (JLR) sales volume. The global wholesale figures of all passenger vehicles in June 2019 grew by 1 per cent at 56,657 units. In the same month, the company dispatched 38,846 units which is a decline of 12 per cent.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover in the same month stood at 43,204 units. Jaguar wholesales for the month were 12,839 units, while Land Rover wholesales for the month were 30,365 units. JLR's numbers for June 2019 also include Chery JLR (CJLR) China Joint Venture volumes which stood at 6,809 units in China. As far as Tata Motors India business goes, Passenger Vehicle sales dropped by 27 per cent selling 13,351 units in the domestic market in June 2019 as compared to 18,213 units sold in the same period last year. The cumulative sales in the domestic market for the April 2019 - June 2019 period stood at 36,945 units which is a drop of 30 per cent compared to 52,937 units the company sold in the same period last year.

Lower customers sentiments and liquidity crunch in the Indian auto market has affected the sales and Tata Motor's business too has been facing challenges. However, the company expects sales to bounce back in the upcoming quarter.

