New Cars and Bikes in India

Car Sales June 2019: Maruti Suzuki Registers 17.2 Per Cent Decline In Sales

While Maruti Suzuki recorded a negative growth in all other segments, the Ciaz mid-size sedan recorded a healthy growth of 47.1 per cent.

View Photos
The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is the only model which has registered a growth in sales in July 2019.

Highlights

  • The entry segment recorded the lowest sales growth.
  • Sales of products like the Vitara Brezza, Dzire and Swift were also down.
  • The Ciaz is the only product which posted positive sales numbers.

Car sales have gone down the drain in India in the last few months and there is no sign of improvement going forward. India's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki has recorded a concerning negative growth of 17.2 per cent in June 2019 selling 111,014 units of passenger vehicles in the Indian market against 134,036 units which it sold in the same month last year. Overall sales in the April-June period stood at 363,417 units which is a decline of 20.8 per cent when compared to 363,417 units which was sold in the same period last year.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki To Sell Electric Cars Via Nexa Dealerships

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Cars

New Swift

Wagon R

Baleno

Alto 800

Dzire

Vitara Brezza

Ertiga

Alto K10

Ciaz

Celerio

Eeco

S-Cross

Ignis

Celerio X

Baleno RS

0 Comments

The entry level (Mini) segment which has products like Alto and previous-generation WagonR took the biggest hit recording a de-growth of 36.2 per cent selling 18,733 units as compared to 29,381 units which were sold in June 2018. The compact car segment was down by 12.1 per cent selling 62,897 units as compared to 71,570 units which were sold in the same month last year. The Utility Vehicles segment also witnessed a de-growth of 7.9 per cent selling 17,797 units against 19,321 units which were sold in June 2019. However, the Ciaz mid-size sedan recorded a healthy growth of 47.1 per cent selling 2322 units as compared to 1579 units which were sold in the corresponding month last year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare New Maruti Suzuki Swift with Immediate Rivals

New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Maruti Suzuki
New Swift

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 10.12 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.65 - 6.33 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.07 - 10.03 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 3.27 - 4.59 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 6.09 - 10.61 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.79 - 12.66 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 9.11 - 13.31 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
₹ 3.87 - 4.92 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 9.37 - 13.52 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
₹ 4.78 - 6.06 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
₹ 3.65 - 4.79 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
₹ 10.12 - 13.64 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
₹ 5.34 - 8.19 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
₹ 5.31 - 6.16 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
₹ 10.12 Lakh *
View More
x
Expect India To Be Among Top 3 Markets in APAC; China, Russia, Africa This Year: BMW Motorrad
Expect India To Be Among Top 3 Markets in APAC; China, Russia, Africa This Year: BMW Motorrad
KTM RC 125 First Ride Review
KTM RC 125 First Ride Review
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
MG Hector is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
MG Hector is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities