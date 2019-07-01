Car Sales June 2019: Maruti Suzuki Registers 17.2 Per Cent Decline In Sales

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is the only model which has registered a growth in sales in July 2019.

Car sales have gone down the drain in India in the last few months and there is no sign of improvement going forward. India's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki has recorded a concerning negative growth of 17.2 per cent in June 2019 selling 111,014 units of passenger vehicles in the Indian market against 134,036 units which it sold in the same month last year. Overall sales in the April-June period stood at 363,417 units which is a decline of 20.8 per cent when compared to 363,417 units which was sold in the same period last year.

The entry level (Mini) segment which has products like Alto and previous-generation WagonR took the biggest hit recording a de-growth of 36.2 per cent selling 18,733 units as compared to 29,381 units which were sold in June 2018. The compact car segment was down by 12.1 per cent selling 62,897 units as compared to 71,570 units which were sold in the same month last year. The Utility Vehicles segment also witnessed a de-growth of 7.9 per cent selling 17,797 units against 19,321 units which were sold in June 2019. However, the Ciaz mid-size sedan recorded a healthy growth of 47.1 per cent selling 2322 units as compared to 1579 units which were sold in the corresponding month last year.

