Car Sales July 2018: Tata Motors' Jaguar Land Rover Sales Down Worldwide By 21.6 Per Cent

The JLR retails for July were down in China by 46.9 per cent, reflecting continued market volatility in the first month of the duty change as well as trade tensions.

Tata Motors owned Jaguar Land Rover reported total retail sales of 36,144 vehicles in July 2018, down 21.6 per cent year on year, primarily reflecting transitional issues in certain markets. The retails for July were down in China by 46.9 per cent, reflecting continued market volatility in the first month of the duty change as well as trade tensions. Moreover, the sales were also down in Europe by 26.5 per cent while the sales in the UK were down by 18.3 per cent, impacted by the industry-wide issue of delays in WLTP certification of 2019 model year vehicles.

Also Read: JLR Pulls Tata Motors Down Into A Loss Of ₹ 1902 Crore In First Quarter

However, Jaguar Land Rover has made good progress and all its vehicles are certified or expected to be shortly. The retail sales were also down in North America by 9.5 per cent, resulting from softer industry volume which is down by more than 3 per cent. This is combined with foregoing some higher discounted business and later timing for new model year launches this year compared to a year ago. On the other hand, the sales in the overseas markets were up by 8.6 per cent.

Also Read: Jaguar Land Rover India Registers 66 Per Cent Growth In The First Half Of 2018

The statement released by JLR said, "We have had challenges to navigate in key markets this month. Despite that we have lots of reasons to be positive. After some short delays because of the transfer to WLTP emissions regulations we are now well-placed in the premium market. We anticipate the impact of this transfer will be short-lived. We are also adapting to the impact of tariff changes in the Chinese market. While this could strengthen demand, the trade conflict with the USA has a negative effect on automotive buyers' confidence and transaction prices in China."

Also Read: Tata Motors Registers A Total Growth Of 21% in July 2018

Jaguar Land Rover continues to expect sales growth for the full year with its strongest product line-up ever and new products to support growth. These include the Range Rover Velar, the Jaguar E-PACE, the refreshed Range Rover and Range Rover Sport with a plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) option and the Jaguar XEL long-wheelbase in China, while sales of the exciting electric Jaguar I-PACE have started with a strong order book in excess of six months.

Also Read: Tata Motors Aims To Make JLR Profitable Again; Stays Mum About Nano At AGM

The statement added, "Also the US car market has recently shown signs of softening. We remain positive and confident in our award-winning product line-up. The new E-PACE, our sporty compact SUV, is boosting sales for Jaguar. It's about to go on sale in China and we're expecting success there too. The electric Jaguar I-PACE, which has impressed the world's media, is now starting deliveries. Demand for Land Rover is also encouraging. Despite market challenges, the Range Rover Velar and newly revised Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models, including the new plug-in hybrid versions, are winning new customers around the world."

Also Read: Tata's Sanand Plant To Cross 500,000 Production Mark By October 2018

For July, Jaguar retail sales were 10,992 units and Land Rover retail sales were 25,152 vehicles, down by 15.2 per cent and 24.0 per cent respectively compared to the same period last year. Jaguar Land Rover total retail sales for the first seven months of 2018 calendar year were 354,363 units down by 2.4 per cent compared to the same period a year ago.

Car Sales July 2018: Tata Motors' Jaguar Land Rover Sales Down Worldwide By 21.6 Per Cent
