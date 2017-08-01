Car Sales July 2017: Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Toyota Show Strong Growth

July has been an eventful month for the automotive industry. Overall, there have been quite a few launches, but the biggest push for the industry was created by the implementation of the Goods and Services tax. It was in July that GST was introduced into the country and we've already told you a lot about it. Thanks to GST prices of cars and bikes dropped, making them cheaper and helping the car makers pass on this benefit to the customers. While we expect the effect to show on the industry in coming months, it's been a good start as far as Maruti Suzuki is concerned. Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 165,346 units in July 2017, growing 20.6 per cent over the same period of last fiscal. This includes 154,001 units in the domestic market and 11,345 units of exports. The company had sold a total of 137,116 units in July 2016.



The main driver of sales has been the Compact segment which sees new launches in the form of the Ignis and the Dzire for Maruti Suzuki. There's no discounting the Baleno either, and the company sold a total of 63,116 units in July 2017 which is a jump of 25.3 per cent compared to July 2016

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire was launched in May this year

The Mini segment too has grown steadily for Maruti Suzuki with the Alto and the Wagon R raking in sales of 42,310 units, a massive jump of 20.7 per cent over last year. What is also interesting to note is that the Utility Vehicles segment has shown a significant growth for the company with sales figures of 25,781 units, showing a sharp rise of 48.3 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Toyota sold 9300 units of the Innova MPV in July 2017

Toyota

Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported a 43 per cent increase in domestic sales at 17,750 units in July. The company had sold a total of 12,404 units in the same month last year. The company sold over 9,300 units of the Innova Crysta MPV last month and also retailed 3,400 units of Fortuner. Toyota 1,723 units of the Etios series in July 2017 as compared to 1,344 units in the same month last year, a growth of 28.19 per cent.



Tata Motors

The Tata Tigor and the Tiago spearheaded the sales in July for Tata Motors

Tata Motors passenger and commercial vehicle total sales in July 2017 were at 46,216 vehicles, higher by 7 per cent as it managed to sell 43,160 vehicles in July 2016. In July 2017, Tata Motors recorded sales of 14,933 passenger vehicles with a growth of 10 per cent over July 2016. The Tiago and the Tigor spearhead these numbers. Utility vehicles are boosting the sales numbers of car makers and it's no different for Tata Motors. The UV segment grew by 110 per cent due to strong demand for Tata Hexa as the company sold 2808 units in this segment. Cumulative sales growth of all passenger vehicles in the domestic market for the fiscal were at 49,791 units a growth of 10 percent, compared to 45,062 in the last fiscal.

