New Cars and Bikes in India

Car Sales January 2020: Tata Motors Volumes Drop 18 Per Cent

Tata Motors continues to see a drop in volumes as the brand makes the shift to BS6 emission regulation. The brand though has seen improvement in retail sales for commercial vehicles.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Tata Motors' collective sales for the domestic and international market stood at 47,862 vehicles

Highlights

  • Tata Motors sold 45,242 units in India in January this year
  • The company's domestic sales for January stood at 54,915 units in 2019
  • Tata launched the Altroz and Nexon EV in January 2020

Tata Motors announced its sales report for January 2020 and the automaker has witnessed an 18 per cent decline in domestic sales in the previous month. The automaker sold 45,242 units in January this year, as opposed to 54,915 units during the same month in 2019. The company's collective sales for the domestic and international market stood at 47,862 vehicles, compared to 58,185 units sold during January last year. The company says its passenger vehicles stock for BS4 cars has been reduced to its lowest so far, while the updated BS6 line-up was introduced in the market last month. The automaker also ventured in the electric vehicle space aggressively with the Nexon EV.

Speaking on PV sales for January 2020, Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, "We launched Altroz and the refreshed versions of other BS6 models in January. All these products are the safest in their respective segments. We are confident that this new forever portfolio of Tata Motors will set new industry standards. Within the 10 days of launch, Altroz has built a strong order book which we are preparing to serve. All our products are now converted to BS6 and our network stock of BS4 is low, we are well placed as per as BS4 to BS6 transition. We continued to build our EV portfolio with the highest ever sales of EVs with the launch of long-range Tigor EV and Nexon EVs."

Tata

Tata Cars

Altroz

Nexon

Harrier

Nexon EV

Tiago

Tigor

Nano

Safari Storme

Tigor EV

Hexa

Sumo

Zest

Tiago NRG

Tiago JTP

Bolt

Tigor JTP

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV Launched

3jini2u

Tata Motors launched the new Altroz premium hatchback in India last month

Meanwhile, sales for commercial vehicles stood at 33,860 units in January 2020, as against 40,175 units in January last year, thereby witnessing a decline of 16 per cent year-on-year. Total MHCVs sales in January including MHCV Truck, Buses and International Business stood at 9,706 units compared to 14,256 units last year. However, the automaker said that CV retail sales were much better than factory dispatches as the company has seen a spike in pre-buying ahead of the BS6 deadline of April 2020.

0 Comments

Speaking on the CV sales report for January, Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd. said, "Commercial vehicle domestic sales in January '20 was 15% lower than last year. Retail was ahead of wholesale for the seventh straight month in a row, helping further stock reduction, as we move closer to BSVI transition. With increasing buying interest, particularly amongst fleet owners, the M&HCV sale in January'20 was second highest in the last seven months. In Small commercial vehicles, the buying interest continued to be better than other segments, resulting in a Y-O-Y growth of two per cent."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Tata Altroz with Immediate Rivals

Tata Altroz
Tata
Altroz

Popular Tata Cars

Tata Altroz
Tata Altroz
₹ 5.89 - 10.62 Lakh *
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
₹ 7.97 - 84.58 Lakh *
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 15.58 - 20.02 Lakh *
Tata Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
₹ 16.56 - 18.92 Lakh *
Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago
₹ 5.13 - 7.57 Lakh *
Tata Tigor
Tata Tigor
₹ 6.39 - 8.58 Lakh *
Tata Nano
Tata Nano
₹ 2.47 - 3.65 Lakh *
Tata Safari Storme
Tata Safari Storme
₹ 13.32 - 19.32 Lakh *
Tata Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV
₹ 11.37 - 11.96 Lakh *
Tata Hexa
Tata Hexa
₹ 15.57 - 22 Lakh *
Tata Sumo
Tata Sumo
₹ 8.76 - 10.4 Lakh *
Tata Zest
Tata Zest
₹ 6.47 - 10.5 Lakh *
Tata Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
₹ 6.24 Lakh *
Tata Tiago JTP
Tata Tiago JTP
₹ 7.68 Lakh *
Tata Bolt
Tata Bolt
₹ 5.66 - 8.79 Lakh *
Tata Tigor JTP
Tata Tigor JTP
₹ 8.69 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
Maruti Suzuki XL5 Hatchback Spotted Testing Ahead Of Auto Expo Unveil
Maruti Suzuki XL5 Hatchback Spotted Testing Ahead Of Auto Expo Unveil
Honda Activa 6G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 6G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities