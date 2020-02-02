Car Sales January 2020: Tata Motors Volumes Drop 18 Per Cent

Tata Motors announced its sales report for January 2020 and the automaker has witnessed an 18 per cent decline in domestic sales in the previous month. The automaker sold 45,242 units in January this year, as opposed to 54,915 units during the same month in 2019. The company's collective sales for the domestic and international market stood at 47,862 vehicles, compared to 58,185 units sold during January last year. The company says its passenger vehicles stock for BS4 cars has been reduced to its lowest so far, while the updated BS6 line-up was introduced in the market last month. The automaker also ventured in the electric vehicle space aggressively with the Nexon EV.

Speaking on PV sales for January 2020, Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, "We launched Altroz and the refreshed versions of other BS6 models in January. All these products are the safest in their respective segments. We are confident that this new forever portfolio of Tata Motors will set new industry standards. Within the 10 days of launch, Altroz has built a strong order book which we are preparing to serve. All our products are now converted to BS6 and our network stock of BS4 is low, we are well placed as per as BS4 to BS6 transition. We continued to build our EV portfolio with the highest ever sales of EVs with the launch of long-range Tigor EV and Nexon EVs."

Tata Motors launched the new Altroz premium hatchback in India last month

Meanwhile, sales for commercial vehicles stood at 33,860 units in January 2020, as against 40,175 units in January last year, thereby witnessing a decline of 16 per cent year-on-year. Total MHCVs sales in January including MHCV Truck, Buses and International Business stood at 9,706 units compared to 14,256 units last year. However, the automaker said that CV retail sales were much better than factory dispatches as the company has seen a spike in pre-buying ahead of the BS6 deadline of April 2020.

Speaking on the CV sales report for January, Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd. said, "Commercial vehicle domestic sales in January '20 was 15% lower than last year. Retail was ahead of wholesale for the seventh straight month in a row, helping further stock reduction, as we move closer to BSVI transition. With increasing buying interest, particularly amongst fleet owners, the M&HCV sale in January'20 was second highest in the last seven months. In Small commercial vehicles, the buying interest continued to be better than other segments, resulting in a Y-O-Y growth of two per cent."

