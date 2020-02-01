Car Sales January 2020: Mahindra's Passenger Vehicle Sales Down By 17 Per Cent

Mahindra today announced its sales in January 2020 and according to the data shared by the carmaker, 19,797 vehicles last month, compared to 23,872 vehicles during the same period last year. The company sold 19455 utility vehicles compared to 22263 vehicles in January 2019 marking a drop of 13 per cent.

In the Commercial Vehicles segment, the company sold 22,851 vehicles in January 2020, as against 22,625 vehicles in January 2019 which was a hike in 1 per cent. In fact it was the LCV segment under the 3.5 tonnage that registered a strong growth of 4 per cent. In the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 471 vehicles for the month a drop of 45 per cent compared to the same period last year. Exports for January 2020 stood at 1,761 vehicles which again was a drop of 45 per cent year on year.

The big news here is that the company sold a lot of 3 wheelers. In fact the company sold 8137 units compared to 6003 units last year which showed an improvement of 36 per cent. The company's overall automotive sales (Domestic + Exports) stood at 52,546 vehicles in January 2020, compared to 55,722 vehicles during January 2019 which marks a drop of 6 per cent

Commenting on the performance, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, "Our performance in January has been relatively muted as part of our strategy to start ramping down BS6 manufactured vehicles and move to BS6 emission norms. We have also started rolling out our first batch of BSVI vehicles with the XUV300, which has been very well received by our consumers."

