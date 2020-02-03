Car Sales January 2020: Kia Seltos Registers Highest-Ever Monthly Sales With 15,450 Units

Kia Motors India continues to maintain its aggressive growth momentum as the brand registered a sale of 15,450 units of the Seltos SUV in January 2020. The automaker sold over 15,000 Kia Seltos SUVs last month, the model's highest-ever monthly sales since its launch in August 2019. With the astounding sales figure, the compact SUV becomes the sixth-largest selling model in the country, beating its competition in the compact SUV segment by 30 per cent, according to the company. The Korean auto giant announced that it has sold about 60,494 units of the Seltos in the last five months.

Commenting on the highest sales, Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director & CEO, Kia Motors India, said, "Kia team is overwhelmed with the love we have received from Indian consumer further motivating us to bring our world-class products to the country. We are committed to surprise the country with our upcoming products as well, this year. The consecutive month on month growth is proof of consumers' trust in the brand - Kia and also Seltos. We are thrilled to launch our second product Carnival and globally unveil our compact SUV for India at the Delhi Auto Expo 2020 and look forward to getting equal love from the patrons."

Furthermore, Kia has commenced dispatches of the upcoming Carnival MPV to dealers. The company dispatched 450 units of the model in January, while it had received over 1410 bookings on the first day after order books opened. The Kia Carnival will be the brand's second offering for India and is all set to go on sale on February 5, 2020, at the Delhi Auto Expo. The all-new offering is a premium MPV positioned above the segment-leading Tyotoa Innova Crysta and will be brought via the Completely-Knocked Down (CKD) route. The Carnival will also be the brand's new flagship offering in India.

Following the launch of the Carnival will be the Hyundai Venue rivalling subcompact SUV from Kia India. The Kia Sonnet, as it is likely to be called, will make its debut in the concept guise at the Expo this week with the launch slated towards the end of 2020. In addition, the Korea carmaker has planned to showcase its extensive line-up of offerings sold globally at the biennial auto show.

