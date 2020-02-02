New Cars and Bikes in India

Car Sales January 2020: Honda Witnesses Near 70 Per Cent Drop In Volumes

Honda Cars India witnessed a nearly 70 per cent drop in sales figures year-on-year in January 2020, as the company successfully completed the transition to BS6 norms at both its plants.

| Published:
Highlights

  • The Honda Amaze BS6 was launched towards the end of January 2020
  • The Honda City, Civic and the CR-V Petrol are currently BS6 compliant
  • Other models in Honda's line-up will switch to BS6 compliance soon

Honda Cars India announced its sales results for January 2020 and the company dispatched 5299 units in the domestic market last month. The automaker witnessed a sharp decline in sales figures at nearly 70 per cent with 18,261 units sold during the same period last year. The number of export units stood at 182 units last month. The company also announced that it successfully completed the transition to BS6 norms at both its plants, which has been the primary reason for the lean inventory.

Commenting on the sales, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director – Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “As communicated earlier, we are ramping up BS-6 production hence our volumes will be lean in coming months. We are committed to enhancing the supplies and bringing down the waiting period which has gone up during this transition to BS6. With less than a week of stock of BS4 in the entire dealer network, we are thankful to our dealers for their support in early sales completion of entire BS4 cars."

Honda said that the first BS6 to be rolled out included the petrol versions of the Honda City, Civic and the CR-V. The company introduced the Amaze BS6 towards the end of last month. Meanwhile, dispatches for the other models and variants will be introduced in due course. Manufacturers need to commence the sale BS6 compliant vehicles by March 31, 2020. Both of Honda's plants at the Great Noida and Tapukara have shifted to production of BS6 models.


 

