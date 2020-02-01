Car Sales January 2020: Compact Cars Drive Maruti Suzuki's Marginal Sales Growth

Maruti Suzuki has recorded a marginal increase of 1.7 Per Cent in sales in January 2020 selling 144,499 units in the domestic market as compared to 142,150 units it sold a year ago. The mini and compact segment always have been the major growth drivers for India's largest carmaker and continue to do so moving ahead. The mini segment with products like the Alto, S-Presso and old WagonR went up by 10.8 per cent at 25,885 units against 23,360 units sold in the same month last year. The compact segment including models like the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Swift, Baleno and new WagonR among others surged by 11.6 per cent at 84,340 units compared to 75,571 units sold a year ago.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Announces 2020 Auto Expo Line-Up; Will Focus On Green Mobility

The utility vehicle segment has recorded a sales de-growth of 26.6 per cent. The utility vehicle segment has recorded a sales de-growth of 26.6 per cent.

The utility vehicle (UV) segment has been under pressure for quite some time now and even in January recorded a slump of 26.6 per cent at 16,460 units as compared to 22,430 units sold a year ago. That said, company's UV sales are expected to improve once the 2020 Vitara Brezza petrol goes on sale this year. The model along with the Ertiga MPV has been a significant volume generator but is losing sheen towards the end of its lifecycle, more so with unavailability of a petrol engine. That said, Maruti Suzuki has taken a serious hit in the mid-size sedan segment with sales of the Ciaz going down by 71.5 per cent at just 835 units as compared to 2934 units which were sold a year ago. The vans segment went down by 18.6 per cent at 12,324 units as compared to 15,145 units which were sold in January last year. Moreover, sales of the Super Carry light commercial vehicle (LCV) declined by 11.2 per cent at 2406 units as compared to 2710 units which were sold a year ago.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike On Select Models

Maruti's Ciaz sales went down by 71.5 per cent.

Maruti's exports remained almost flat at 0.6 per cent at 9624 units as compared to 9571 units it exported in the same month last year. Maruti's cumulative domestic sales between April and January dipped by 15.1 per cent selling 12,45,197 units against 14,66,987 units it sold in the same period a year ago. The exports during the same period stood at 87,198 units as compared to 88,704 units sold during the same period last year witnessing a slump of 1.7 per cent.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.