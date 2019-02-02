Car Sales January 2019: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Records 9.14 Per Cent De-Growth

Toyota Kirloskar Motor sales in January 2019 went down by 9.14 per cent selling a total of 11,221 units in the domestic market against 12,351 units in the same month last year. During the same time, company's exports too witnessed a decline of 4.7 per cent as the Japanese carmaker exported 846 units of the Etios Liva hatchback against 888 units of the same model it exported in January last year. Toyota Kirloskar's overall sales in India (Domestic + Export) stood at 12,067 units in January 2019 against 13,239 units in the same month last year, recording a slump of 8.85 per cent.

Commenting on the sales performance, N. Raja, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "With the closure of special offers/year end schemes the buying sentiment has witnessed a dip this month. The tightening of vehicle financing availability has also added to the challenges in the market. However, we are happy to have launched the All New Camry Hybrid Electric Vehicle or self-charging electric vehicle across dealerships in India at the onset of the new year."

The Japanese carmaker has launched the eighth-generation Camry Hybrid in India last month at ₹ 36.95 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and the new model has already bagged 200 bookings. The Toyota Innova Crysta remained the top runner followed by the Toyota Fortuner. Furthermore, Toyota is positive regarding the budget 2019 and is hoping that it will increase the disposable income of rural households and middle-class urban families which may in-turn uplift the sentiment of car buyers. The company has also welcomed government's move to benefit the EV component industry.

