Car Sales January 2019: Honda Car India Outperforms Tata Motors To Claim The Fourth Spot

The 2018 Honda Amaze stood out to be a strong performer for the Japanese carmaker in India.

2018 Honda Amaze remained to be the top performer for the Japanese carmaker.

  • 2018 Honda Amaze continued to post strong sales.
  • The Honda City remained to be a consistent performer.
  • Tata Motors has slipped to the Fifth position.

Honda Car India has had a rather good start in 2019 as the company has outperformed Tata Motors to take the fourth spot in January 2019. Honda has sold 18,261 units in January this year as compared to 14,838 units in the same month last year, recording an impressive growth of 23 per cent. In the same month, Tata Motors sales went down by 13 per cent at 17,826 units against 20,055 units which it sold in January 2018.

The second-generation Honda Amaze which was launched last year continued to be the best performer for the Japanese carmaker in India followed by the WR-V and the Honda City which has been a consistent volume generator. The launch of the Tata Nexon had given it a fillip in the recent past, however, the sales for the same has witnessed a decline which led to the slump in volumes. Though, the Tiago has been posting consistent numbers.

Speaking of other carmakers, Maruti Suzuki India Limited continued leading the chart selling 139,440 units in January, however, the sales of India's largest carmaker was marginally down by 0.2 per cent. Hyundai India continued to take the second podium selling 45,803 units witnessing a growth of 1 per cent while Mahindra claimed the third spot 22,399 units. The sales growth for Mahindra remained almost flat. 
 

