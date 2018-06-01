Car Sales In India: May 2018: Automakers Show Sales Growth Despite Fuel Prices

With petrol prices and diesel in India rising almost every single day and reaching new record highs, one would expect auto sales to slow down. In fact, auto sales in May 2018 have been on the increase with the likes of Maruti Suzuki and Toyota both showcasing growth in most segments. Car sales have also recently shown an upward trend due to the fact that many automakers are offering discounts on older models and variants while preparing for the salvo of new launches that are expected to come just in time for the looming festive season. Another trend that is noteworthy is the fact that Indian car buyers are moving more and more towards petrol cars as compared to diesel due to a smaller differential in fuel prices between these two fossil fuels.

(Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza AMT)

MARUTI SUZUKI NEW CAR SALES IN MAY 2018

Maruti Suzuki showcased a total growth of 26 per cent over May 2017 in terms of overall sales. India's largest automaker accounts for more than 50 per cent of all car sales in India. Domestic sales for Maruti Suzuki stood at 1,63,200 units overall while export figures were at 9312 units. The likes of the Swift, Dzire and the Baleno have been pushing sales figures along with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza that now also has an AMT gearbox option. Maruti Suzuki also showcased good growth with the vans and light commercial vehicles. Sales for the Alto+WagonR segment and the Ciaz was lower than May 2017 though.

(Toyota Yaris)

TOYOTA NEW CAR SALES IN MAY 2018

Toyota India also showcased a growth of nearly 20 per cent as compared to May 2017. The Japanese automaker has been on quite a roll with their newest sedan, the Yaris clocking great sales (over 4000 units) after being launched in mid-May. The likes of the Fortuner and of course the hot-selling Innova continued to push sales for the Japanese automaker.

(2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift)

MAHINDRA NEW CAR SALES IN MAY 2018

Mahindra too showcased a good sales growth of 12 per cent overall. Domestic sales for both passenger and commercial vehicles were up by 8 per cent while exports were up 134 per cent (3031 units). The passenger vehicles sales which includes the likes of the recently updated Mahindra XUV500 and the popular Scorpio showed a marginal increase of 2 per cent with sales figures of 20715 units. Light commercial vehicles showcased a growth of 15 per cent while the Van segment showed a growth of 34 per cent as compared to May 2017

