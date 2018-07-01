Car Sales In India: June 2018: Growth Trend Continues For Automakers

With fuel prices fluctuating every day, trade wars looming with countries like the United States and with varying taxes, one would expect the Indian automakers to face difficulties getting their new cars out of their showrooms. However, beating all these circumstances, car sales for the month of June 2018 were higher than the same time last year and the automotive industry in India seems to be on an upward growth trend once again. June also marked the end of the first quarter in Financial Year 2018-2019 and there has been a strong showing in terms of sales across the board.

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest automaker saw a total of 1,44,981 units in June 2018, a growth of 36.3 per cent as compared to June 2017. From the total, 1,35,662 units were sold domestically, a growth of 24.5 per cent while exports were actually down 29 per cent to 9319 units. The first quarter growth for Maruti for FY 18-19 stood at a total of 24.3 per cent, a total of 4,90,497 units as compared to the FY 17-18. Domestic sales saw a growth of 25,9 per cent while exports saw a marginal growth of 1.9 per cent.

Mahindra saw a sales growth of 25 per cent in India in June 2018 as compared to the same period last year. Total sales stood at 45,155 units. Domestic sales for Mahindra were at 41,689 units in June 2018 while their exports stood at 3466 units. Exports were up by 87 per cent as compared to June 2017. The sales for the first quarter of FY 2018-2019 stood at a total of 1,40,101 units, up 20 per cent as compared to the same time period last year. Growth was attributed to both the SUV segment and the light commercial vehicle segment like pickup trucks.

Toyota saw a massive jump in sales in June 2018 as compared to the same month last year. Showcasing 288.6 per cent growth with sales at 14,102 units in June 2018 as compared to 3628 units in June 2017, the Japanese automaker has attributed the growth in sales to the new Yaris that was launched recently and the likes of the ever popular Toyota Innova Crysta. The domestic sales stood at 13,088 units while Toyota exported 1014 units of the Etios sedan.

Tata Motors showcased one of its strongest performances in recent months with sales for June 2018 up by 54 per cent as compared to the same time last year. The sales stood at a cumulative 26,773 units for June 2018. Domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 18,2013 units, a growth of 63 per cent while commercial vehicle sales for June 2018 stood at 38,560 units, a growth of 50 per cent as compared to the same time period last year. Exports for Tata Motors, both commercial and passenger vehicles combined was pegged at 3504 units, a growth of 50 percent over June 2017. In terms of sales for the first quarter of FY 2018-2019, a sales growth of 64 per cent was recorded with total sales up to 1,64,579 units as compared to 1,00,141 units for the same time period last year.

