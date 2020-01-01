New Cars and Bikes in India

Car Sales In December 2019: Mahindra Records 4 Per Cent Growth In Sales

Mahindra's Utility Vehicles (UV) segment has recorded a growth of 10 per cent in December 2019 while sales of cars and vans have shown no sign of improvement.

Mahindra has sold 15,225 units in December 2019.

Highlights

  • Pre-buying ahead of the annual price revision has helped to regain sales.
  • Mahindra's month-on-month sales also went up by 4 per cent.

Mahindra has recorded a sales growth of 4 per cent in December 2019 selling 15,691 as compared to 15,091 units sold a year ago. The Utility Vehicles (UV) segment has recorded a growth of 10 per cent in the same month at 15,225 units as compared to 13,891 units sold a year ago. At the same time, sales of cars and vans went down by 61 per cent at 466 units as compared to 1200 units sold in the same month last year. Mahindra's sales slipped by 10 per cent in November at 14,637 units and its month-on-month growth stands at 4 per cent as well when you compare both months' sales numbers.

Also Read: Mahindra Offers ₹ 4 Lakh Discount On The Alturas G4

Commenting on the performance, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra said, "Our performance in the month of December is as per year end sales outlook and currently we are also comfortable with our overall stock levels. As we get into the new year, we are fully equipped to roll out our BSVI products and have taken all requisite measures for a smooth transition over the next three months".

Also Read: Anand Mahindra To Step Down As Group Chairman In April

0 Comments

Pre-buying that was expected to happen in the last month of the year ahead of the routine price revision has significantly helped to improve the sales performance. Even Mahindra has witnessed a slump in the first three quarters of FY2020. Mahindra has sold 1,52,859 units in the January - November period which a year-on-year decline of 14 per cent when compared to 177,074 units which were sold during the same period last year. Moreover, pre-buying is also likely to happen in the last quarter of FY2020 as the prices are expected to go up after April 2020 deadline.

