Car Sales February 2020: Toyota Sees Over 9% Decline In Vehicle Sales

Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) has announced registering a 9.1 per cent decline in vehicle sales during the month of February 2020. Last month, the company's total sales stood at 11,356 units, compared to 12,497 vehicles that were sold in February 2019. The company's performance in the domestic market, comparatively, took a bigger hit of almost 12 per cent, with 10,352 vehicles being sold in February 2020, as against 11,760 units sold during the same month in February 2019. Toyota has said that these are wholesale numbers, and as the company has already made the transition to BS6 at its manufacturing facility, the vehicles delivered to dealers are BS6 compliant models. The company's exports, however, saw a considerable growth of almost 27 per cent, at 1,004 units, as compared to the 737 units exported in February 2019.

February Sales 2020 2019 Growth/Decline Domestic 10352 11760 - 11.9 per cent Exports 1004 737 26.5 per cent Total 11356 12497 - 9.1 % per cent

So far, over 31,800 units of BS6 Toyota vehicles have been dispatched to dealerships

Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "We are happy that we have smoothly transitioned to BS6 manufacturing facility and started delivering BS6 vehicles to our customers before the stipulated deadline of April 2020. A total of 31,853 units of BS6 vehicles have been dispatched to our dealerships till date. In order to also make the transition smoother for our valued customers, we have offered introductory pricing so as to not pass on the full increase of BS6 product price at one go. Thanks to the positive acceptance from customers and the confidence they have on our products."

The company says that it has seen good acceptance from customers for the BS6 Toyota Yaris, and demand has also increased since the introduction of the new variants. In fact, between January - February 2020 the cumulative sales of the Yaris grew by 83 per cent, as compared to the same period last year. Toyota has also sold over 23000 units of the Glanza premium hatchback since its launch, while the company has a one-month equivalent pending orders for the BS6 versions of the Innova Crysta and Fortuner SUV. However, all these BS6 models are still being sold at introductory prices, and the company has announced that, in the long run, it will increase our prices in the midterm.

