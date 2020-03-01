Car Sales February 2020: Maruti Suzuki Sales Drop By 3.6 Per Cent, Exports Up By 7.1 Per Cent

The prolonged slowdown is still showing aftereffects on auto sales. India's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki has recorded a sales decline of 3.6 per cent in February 2020 selling 134,150 units in the domestic market as compared to 139,100 units sold in the same period last year. The company also dispatched 2699 units of the Baleno dubbed Glanza to Toyota while its exports went up by 7.1 per cent at 10,261 units as compared to 9582 units exported a year ago. Both exports and models sold to Toyota helped Maruti Suzuki to recover for the lost ground to an extent with overall sales dipping by a marginal 1.1 per cent at 147,110 units as compared to 148,682 units sold in February last year.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift Review

Maruti Suzuki's UV sales are positive after the addition of updated models like the new Vitara Brezza Facelift.

The Mini segment including the Alto and S-Presso showed substantial improvement growing at 11.1 per cent at 27,499 units as compared to 24,751 units sold in the same month last year. The Utility Vehicle segment with updated models like the Vitara Brezza BS6 Petrol Facelift and S-Cross BS6 petrol along with existing models like the Ertiga and XL6 recorded an uptick of 3.5 per cent selling 22,604 units against 21,834 units sold a year ago, while the positive figures are also attributed to a low base in the segment recorded during the adverse slowdown last year. That said, the compact segment which gives the major volume strength to Maruti Suzuki with models like the WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Celerio, Baleno and Ignis Facelift among others declined by 3.9 per cent at 69,828 units as compared to 72,678 units sold a year ago. Sales of Ciaz mid-size sedan went down by 17.5 per cent at 2544 units against 3084 units sold last year in February.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift: Accessories Packages Explained

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco took a serious hit in terms of sales.

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco Van took a serious hit in terms of sales witnessing a slump of 22.9 per cent at 11,227 units as compared to 14,565 units sold in the same month last year. Sales of the Super Carry commercial vehicle too witnessed a stark decline of 79.5 per cent selling just 448 units against 2188 units sold in February 2019. The decline in sales across segment is clearly due to negative customer sentiments resulting into low demand in the market. Over 78 per cent of Maruti's product line-up is BS6 complaint now and there is no need for the carmaker to control supply of inventories.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.