Car Sales February 2020: Mahindra Records A Whopping Drop Of 58 Per Cent In PV Sales

February has turned out to be a rather sluggish month for automakers in India in terms of sales. Mahindra has recorded a steep sales decline of 58 per cent in passenger vehicles sales selling 10,938 units last month as compared to 26,109 units which were sold a year ago. Sales of utility vehicles dropped down by 58 per cent at 10,675 units against 24,349 units sold in February last year, while the de-growth is also attributed to the high base Mahindra recorded in February last year with the then newly launched XUV300 pacing up. Sales of passenger cars slumped by 85 per cent selling 263 units as compared to 1760 units sold in the same month last year.

Commenting on the performance, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra said, "The ramp-down of BS IV vehicle production has been in line with our plan for February. However, because of the unforeseeable challenges on the parts-supply from China, our BS VI ramp-up has been affected. This has resulted in a high de-growth in our billing volume for February and our dealer inventory is, now, under 10 days. Going into March, we anticipate the challenge on parts-supply to continue for another few weeks, before we get back to normalcy."

Mahindra is yet to convert a substantial chunk of its product portfolio to BS6 which is why the carmaker is holding back its inventory. In the commercial vehicles segment too Mahindra recorded a drop of 25 per cent at 15,856 units as compared to 21,154 units sold a year ago. Sales of three-wheelers went down by 32 per cent at 3843 units as compared to 5652 units sold last year. Mahindra's export in the same month also declined by 40 per cent at 1839 units as compared to 3090 units sold in February last year. Overall, Mahindra Auto witnessed a double-digit sales decline of 42 per cent (domestic + exports) selling 32,476 units against 56,005 units sold a year ago.

