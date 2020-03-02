Car Sales February 2020: Kia Registers Highest-Ever Monthly Sales With 15,644 Units

Kia Motors India today announced registering its highest-ever monthly sales, selling 15,644 units in February 2020. Last month, the company sold 14,024 units of the Kia Seltos, and 1,620 units of the newly launched Carnival MPV. While the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) is yet to come out with the sales number for the entire industry, Kia says that the overall sales of passenger vehicles in February 2020 declined by 4.4 per cent in comparison to January 2020. In comparison, Kia's monthly sales have seen a growth of 1.3 per cent, as against in January 2020.

Last month, the company sold 14,024 units of the Kia Seltos in India Kia Cars Seltos Carnival

Also Read: CNB Auto Expo Excellence Awards 2020: Best Launch - Kia Carnival

Commenting on the company's sales performance, Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director & CEO, Kia Motors India said, "I am extremely delighted with the response and acceptance Indian customers have given us. Our latest offering the Carnival has been received well and this has helped adding to our sales numbers. This not only testifies the quality, reliability and design prowess of our vehicles but also gives a hint that India is evolving and Indian customers now don't just settle but opt for better product offerings. It's a proud moment for all of us at Kia Motors India who have worked diligently to achieve this feat. With upcoming new compact SUV, Sonet launch slated for the second half of the year, I am confident that we will continue to carry this momentum through-out this year.

Also Read: Kia Motors To Introduce Its New Logo This Year

Later this year Kia will introduce its first sub-4 metre SUV, the Kia Sonet in India

Also Read: People's Choice Best Four-Wheeler – Kia Carnival

While the Kia Seltos continues to maintain its leadership position in the compact SUV space, we were hoping to see better numbers for the Carnival, considering the company has announced that in the first 15 days of opening bookings it had received over 3,500 pre-orders for the MPV. While Kia is staying mum about the current booking numbers, we expect them to at least have doubled since the MPV's launch. This means the company is certainly looking at a considerable backlog with the orders for the Carnival. Some of the Kia dealers we spoke to told us that the current waiting period for the MPV is up to 3 months depending on the variant.

Also Read: 2020 Kia Carnival Review

Currently, the Kia Seltos is priced in the range of ₹ 9.89 lakh to ₹ 16.29 lakh, while the Carnival MPV is priced in the range of ₹ 24.95 lakh to ₹ 33.95 lakh (all ex-showroom, Delhi).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.