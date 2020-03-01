Car Sales February 2020: Hyundai India Records Sales Drop Of 7.2 Per Cent

Hyundai Motor India has recorded a sales decline of 7.2 per cent in February 2020 selling 40,010 units as compared to 43,110 units sold in the same month last year. In the same month, the company exported 8900 units as compared to 11,408 units a year ago, witnessing a decline of 22 per cent. Its cumulative sales went down by 10.3 per cent at 48,910 units as compared to 54,518 units sold in the same month last year.

The prolonged slowdown is still showing aftereffects on auto sales but Hyundai is managing with single digit de-growth with a bunch models that were recently launched in India. The Hyundai Venue has turned out to be one of the bestselling models in India and had outperformed the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza previously in several months to claim the top spot in SUV sales. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios too has been adding significantly to the volumes.

The Hyundai Creta that has been the king of compact SUVs in India has been losing it sheen towards the end of its product lifecycle. That said, the all-new Hyundai Creta is going on sale this month itself and it is expected to make up for all the lost ground.

