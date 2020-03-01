Car Sales February 2019: Tata Motors Records 31 Per Cent Drop In PV Sales

Tata Motors passenger vehicle sales went down by 31 per cent in February 2020 selling 12,430 units as compared to 18,110 units which were sold in the same month last year. Company's cumulative PV sales between April 2019 and February 2020 went down by 35 per cent selling at 1,25,521 units as compared to 1,92,333 units sold in the same period last year. According to the company, the low sales are due to a recent fire incident at one of its strategic dealerships that has affected volumes.

Also Read: Tata Nexon Facelift BS6 Gets A More Powerful Petrol Engine

Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said,"Our new Altroz received an overwhelming response. Our new forever product portfolio has built a strong order book since its launch end of January. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 in China and a recent fire incident at one of our strategic vendors affected the vehicle production and wholesale volume. Multiple actions are being taken to reduce the impact, staying close to our customers by providing transparency of the delivery situation. On a positive note our BSIV vehicle stock is well below the targeted level, we are well placed for the BSIV-BSVI transition and with the strong customer interest in the new forever portfolio and a step up in market activation, we are confident of improving our market competitiveness and volume growth in the coming months."

Also Read: Tata Motors, Two Group Finance Firms Accused Of Antitrust Violations In India

The commercial vehicle business also witnessed a decline of 33 per cent in sales at 28,086 units as compared to 41,882 units sold in the same month last year. CV sales between April 2019 and February 2020 went down by 28 per cent at 3,33,577 units as compared to 4,63,241 units sold in the same period last year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.