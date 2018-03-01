Car Sales February 2018: Maruti Suzuki, Toyota Register Positive Growth During Auto Expo Month

With the end of the second month of the 2018 calendar year, automakers have started sending out their sales report for the month of February. Courtesy of the Auto Expo 2018, and the huge number of launches we saw last month, car manufacturers have been registering considerable sales growth in February 2018. Based on the details we have so far, Maruti Suzuki India saw a substantial spike in sales numbers last month with total sales nearly touching the 1.5 lakh mark, which was majorly aided by the sales of the new-gen Swift hatchback. Toyota India, on the other hand, sold a total of 12,705 vehicles last month (domestic + exports).

Maruti Suzuki India

2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift was launched in India on February 9

Maruti Suzuki India's total sales for the month of February reached 149,824 vehicles, registering a growth of 15 per cent over the 130,280 vehicles sold in February 2017. Growth in the domestic market was also quite impressive, with the numbers reaching 137,900 units compared to the 120,599 units sold during the same month last fiscal year, registering a growth of 13.3 per cent. This was spearheaded by the new-gen Swift which was launched in early February 2018. As for exports, the carmakers registered a growth of 24.9 per cent with 11,924 units compared to the 9,545 units exported in February 2017.

Toyota India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor sold a total of 12,705 units in the month of February 2018, with a total growth of 4.88 per cent, compared to the 12,113 vehicles sold during the same month last year. Domestic sales saw a growth of 3 per cent with 11,864 units, against the 11,543 units sold in February 2017 in India. Exports saw a decent growth of almost 48 per cent at 841 units, compared to the 570 units exported in February 2017.

Toyota's exports, of the Etios range, grew by almost 48 per cent

Commenting on the sales performance, N. Raja, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "We are happy that we have been able to sustain the positive growth trend registering a 3 per cent growth in February. We have started the year 2018 on a positive note with a cumulative growth of 11 per cent in the first two months of Jan -Feb 2018.

Ford India

Ford India total sales grew up to 23,965 vehicles in February 2018 as compared to 24,026 in the same month last year, registering a marginal de-growth of less than 1 per cent.The company's domestic wholesales, however, grew by almost 8 per cent to 9,041 vehicles in February from 8,338 vehicles sold in the same month last year. The growth can be attributed to the EcoSport facelift that the company launched in 2017.

We had expected the Ford EcoSport Facelift to boost sales for Ford India

The company showed a marginal de-growth in wholesale figures, however, that is majorly due to the drop in exports. Exports were at 14,924 units, seeing a drop of almost 5 per cent compared to 15,688 vehicles exported in February 2017.

The company also announced its decision to raise prices of all its vehicles by up to 4 per cent from March 1, 2018, after the Indian government's decision to increase import duty on auto components.

