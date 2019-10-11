Car Sales Down 23.69 Per Cent in September 2019

The negative trend continues in auto sales and though automakers were hoping to get some respite because of the offers introduced during the festive season, the figures draw a different picture. In September, auto sales have gone down by 23.69 per cent at 223,317 units as opposed to 292,660 units in the same period last year. In the first two quarters or H1 of FY2020, carmakers have recorded a de-growth of 23.56 per cent selling 13,33,251 units during April - September 2019 period compared to 17,44,279 units in the same period last year.

To split it up, sales of passenger cars went down by 30.30 per cent at 815,157 units as opposed to 11,69,497 units which were sold a year ago. The UV segment witnessed a YoY sales decline of 3.78 per cent at 446,847 units as opposed to 464,393 units a year ago while the Vans segment slumped by 35.46 per cent at 71,247 units compared to 110,389 units which were sold in the same period last year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.