New Cars and Bikes in India

Car Sales December 2019: Toyota Witnesses A Decline Of 45 Per Cent

Toyota sales for December 2019 stood at 6544 units as the manufacturer was able to clear out most of its BS4 inventory in the previous year, while the company registered a total sale of 121,701 units in CY2019.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) registered a sale of 6544 units in December 2019 domestic sales, witnessing a drop of 45 per cent, over 11,836 units sold in December 2018. The carmaker's exports stood at 1225 units of the Etios Series, up by about 50 per cent when compared to 653 units shipped in December 2018. The automaker's cumulative sales for the previous month stood at 7769 units, witnessing a decline of 38 per cent, over 12,489 units sold in December the year before. For the calendar year 2019, TKM's sales between January and December stood at 126,701 units, a nearly 16 per cent decline when compared to 151,480 units sold during CY2018.

Toyota also announced the smooth clearance of its BS4 inventory, ahead of the March 2020 deadline to meet BS6 norms. The company has been gradually liquidating BS4 stocks to maintain a lean inventory and has managed to do so without offering huge discounts and offers across the range. The automaker further said that retail sales in December 2019 were about 45 per cent more than the wholesale sales (dealer dispatches), while retail sales have improved despite the industry slowdown.

Toyota

Toyota Cars

Fortuner

Glanza

Land Cruiser

Innova Crysta

Etios Liva

Yaris

Platinum Etios

Camry

Corolla Altis

Land Cruiser Prado

Etios Cross

Prius

Commenting on the monthly sales, Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "We are consciously lowering the volumes sold to dealers to ensure a smooth transition to BS6 by April 2020 and ensure that there is no pending BS-IV inventory at dealerships by 30th March 2020, which will be unsaleable post the transition. We are well prepared for the BS-VI transition.

He further added, "We are happy that there has been a continued positive retail sales momentum despite the overall slowdown in the industry. We currently don't cater to the entire market with our products, although the segments we represent have shown de-growth of around 22 percent, yet our de-growth as compared to the segment has been much lesser. Thanks to our valued customers for their trust and confidence, we are happy to note that our main products (Innova and Fortuner) continue to hold their segment leadership."

Commenting on 2020 outlook, Soni said "In the coming year, we would continue to sustain our volumes as 2019. Since we have leadership in the segments we operate in, we would grow at the same pace as the market growth. We will keep working towards introducing innovations and newer technologies in our models keeping in mind the changing needs of Indian customers. We hope customers will continue to appreciate Toyota products and retain their loyalty to the brand. We wish everyone a very Happy New Year!"

Toyota's first BS6 compliant product for India was the Glanza hatchback launched last year and the company sold 18,000 units of the model since its launch in June 2019. The company has also started accepting bookings for the Yaris BS6 petrol. With respect to the diesel range, the company says it is ready with the BS6 compliance but is waiting for the fuel to be made available.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Toyota Fortuner with Immediate Rivals

Toyota Fortuner
Toyota
Fortuner

Popular Toyota Cars

Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
₹ 33.08 - 40.19 Lakh *
Toyota Glanza
Toyota Glanza
₹ 8 - 10.18 Lakh *
Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser
₹ 1.74 Crore *
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
₹ 17.86 - 26.71 Lakh *
Toyota Etios Liva
Toyota Etios Liva
₹ 5.71 - 8.6 Lakh *
Toyota Yaris
Toyota Yaris
₹ 9.89 - 16.46 Lakh *
Toyota Platinum Etios
Toyota Platinum Etios
₹ 7.63 - 10.33 Lakh *
Toyota Camry
Toyota Camry
₹ 44.49 Lakh *
Toyota Corolla Altis
Toyota Corolla Altis
₹ 19.65 - 24.07 Lakh *
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
₹ 1.14 Crore *
Toyota Etios Cross
Toyota Etios Cross
₹ 7.2 - 8.9 Lakh *
Toyota Prius
Toyota Prius
₹ 51.54 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
Top Upcoming Bikes In 2020
Top Upcoming Bikes In 2020
Biggest Winners And Losers Of 2019: Cars
Biggest Winners And Losers Of 2019: Cars
Best Scooter Reviews Of 2019
Best Scooter Reviews Of 2019
2020 Suzuki Access 125 BS6 First Ride Review
2020 Suzuki Access 125 BS6 First Ride Review
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities