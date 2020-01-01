Car Sales December 2019: Toyota Witnesses A Decline Of 45 Per Cent

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) registered a sale of 6544 units in December 2019 domestic sales, witnessing a drop of 45 per cent, over 11,836 units sold in December 2018. The carmaker's exports stood at 1225 units of the Etios Series, up by about 50 per cent when compared to 653 units shipped in December 2018. The automaker's cumulative sales for the previous month stood at 7769 units, witnessing a decline of 38 per cent, over 12,489 units sold in December the year before. For the calendar year 2019, TKM's sales between January and December stood at 126,701 units, a nearly 16 per cent decline when compared to 151,480 units sold during CY2018.

Toyota also announced the smooth clearance of its BS4 inventory, ahead of the March 2020 deadline to meet BS6 norms. The company has been gradually liquidating BS4 stocks to maintain a lean inventory and has managed to do so without offering huge discounts and offers across the range. The automaker further said that retail sales in December 2019 were about 45 per cent more than the wholesale sales (dealer dispatches), while retail sales have improved despite the industry slowdown.

Commenting on the monthly sales, Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "We are consciously lowering the volumes sold to dealers to ensure a smooth transition to BS6 by April 2020 and ensure that there is no pending BS-IV inventory at dealerships by 30th March 2020, which will be unsaleable post the transition. We are well prepared for the BS-VI transition.

He further added, "We are happy that there has been a continued positive retail sales momentum despite the overall slowdown in the industry. We currently don't cater to the entire market with our products, although the segments we represent have shown de-growth of around 22 percent, yet our de-growth as compared to the segment has been much lesser. Thanks to our valued customers for their trust and confidence, we are happy to note that our main products (Innova and Fortuner) continue to hold their segment leadership."

Commenting on 2020 outlook, Soni said "In the coming year, we would continue to sustain our volumes as 2019. Since we have leadership in the segments we operate in, we would grow at the same pace as the market growth. We will keep working towards introducing innovations and newer technologies in our models keeping in mind the changing needs of Indian customers. We hope customers will continue to appreciate Toyota products and retain their loyalty to the brand. We wish everyone a very Happy New Year!"

Toyota's first BS6 compliant product for India was the Glanza hatchback launched last year and the company sold 18,000 units of the model since its launch in June 2019. The company has also started accepting bookings for the Yaris BS6 petrol. With respect to the diesel range, the company says it is ready with the BS6 compliance but is waiting for the fuel to be made available.

