Car Sales December 2019: Tata Motors Sales Slip 13 Per Cent

Tata Motors announced its sales report for December 2019 and the automaker sold 44,254 units (PV + CV) in the domestic market. The company registered a decline of 12 per cent in volumes as compared to 50,440 units sold in December 2018. The automaker, however, announced that it has nearly depleted its BS4 inventory across both passenger and commercial vehicle segments, as retail sales saw an uptick with more enquiries and coming in, courtesy of the range of offers and marketing activities from the manufacturer. With respect to year-to-date sales, Tata's volumes for FY2020 (April-December) stood at 347,796 units, down by 30 per cent over 497,972 units sold during the same period the fiscal.

Tata Motors' sales for passenger vehicles stood at 12,785 units, down by 10 per cent, from 14,260 units in December 2018. The company's sales year-to-date sales in the same segment stood at 99,197 units, declining by 156,397 units during the previous year. The company said it has completed the planned production dispatches of the BS4 line-up and will start with the BS6 transition across the models from January 2020.



Speaking on the passenger vehicle volumes, Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, "Our focus in December has been to drive retail and minimise the network stock in order to facilitate a smooth transition to BSVI. Our marketing campaigns and attractive consumer schemes resulted in the highest retail sales this fiscal. December retail was 83 per cent higher than the off-take and the dealer network stock has been reduced to the lowest ever level. Having almost completed our planned production and despatches of BS4, we will start moving to BS6 production and despatches from January and step up our volumes in the coming months.

In the commercial vehicle segment, Tata a sale of 31,469 units domestically last month, a drop of 13 per cent over 36,180 units sold in December 2018. Meanwhile, exports for the previous month stood at 2,613, witnessing a drop of 32 per cent as compared to 3,835 units sold in the same month in 2018. Total MHCVs sales in December including MHCV Truck, Buses and International Business stood at 9,657 units compared to 14,374 units last year.



Speaking on the CV segment, Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd. said, "Retail was higher than offtake by about 13 per cent in December, with further stock reduction, as we move closer to BSVI transition. Overall sales continued to grow for second month in a row, with Medium and Heavy Commercial vehicle sale being higher than November '19 by 15 per cent after posting a 23 per cent growth last month. Enquiries continued to increase gradually, with fleet owners realizing the economic benefits of replacement of their older vehicles now. Increasing enquiries and lower stocks augur well for future volumes and realisation, an early indication of which can be seen in December."

Tata is now gearing up to introduce a slew of products this year including the Altroz hatchback, Nexon EV and the Gravitas SUV.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.