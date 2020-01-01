New Cars and Bikes in India

Car Sales December 2019: Nissan Registers 49 Per Cent Growth; Achieves Highest-Ever Monthly Export In 5 Years

Nissan exported 10,791 units from its Indian plant in December 2019, registering the brand's highest-ever monthly shipment in five years.

The sales growth has been attributed to the strong performance of the Kicks SUV

Nissan Motor India turned out to be one of the few carmakers to see an upswing in sales performance as it reported a growth of 49 per cent in sales for the month of December 2019. The company reported a sale of 2169 units in domestic volumes for the previous month. However, the big update for the brand was the exports milestone with Nissan shipping 10,791 units last month, registering its highest-ever monthly shipment in five years.

Commenting on the performance, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said, "Domestic volume increase of 49 per cent month-on-month with the improved performance of Kicks showcases the strength of Nissan's global SUV DNA. Exports in December are the highest-ever single month shipment in the last five years, highlighting a strong thrust on Make in India. Going forward, we are aligning our business strategy for sustainable growth volume with Nissan as Primary brand with the introduction of multiple new product offerings while also strengthening the value propositions in Datsun products."

The Nissan-Datsun portfolio comprises a number of offerings including the Kicks, Terrano, Sunny and Micra, while the Datsun range brings the GO, redi-GO and GO+ models.

