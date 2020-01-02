Car Sales December 2019: Honda Cars India Registers A Drop Of 36%

Honda Cars India has come out with its domestic sales numbers for the month of December 2019, which is down by about 36 per cent. Last month, the company sold 8,412 units in India, as against the 13,139 units sold during the same month in 2018. The company's exports, on the other hand, saw a very similar decline of 37 per cent in December 2019, at 197 units, as compared to the 315 units exported from India in during the same month last year.

Commenting on the sales performance, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director - Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd said, "Our volumes in December 2019 have been on expected lines. In order to avoid any leftover BS4 stocks, we channelised our resources more towards liquidating them. In line with the plan, our BS4 dispatches are finished now so that our dealers can smoothly transition into BS6 regime in the coming months."

With the company completing its BS4 vehicle dispatches, Honda is now expected to soon commence production of BS6 compliant vehicles to get ready for the April 2020 deadline. Right now, only the petrol variants of the Honda City and the Honda Civic are BS6 compliant, whereas, the diesel versions of the cars and other models in the line-up still comply to the outgoing BS4 emission regulation. We expect the company to start introducing petrol BS6 versions of the WR-V, Jazz, Amaze, and the CR-V in the coming months.

