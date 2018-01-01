Car Sales December 2017: Maruti Suzuki And Hyundai End The Year On A Positive Note

2017 has been an eventful year for the automotive industry with GST coming in as also new regulations kicking in. There's been a lot of investment that car makers have made this year, keeping in ind the future of its car portfolio in the country. The positive growth continues and as we've seen in October as also November 2017, consumers too are very excited to buy the new cars that companies have to offer. We give you a glimpse into what the sales figures were in December 2017.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, sold a total of 130,066 units in December 2017, growing 10.3% over the same period of last fiscal. This includes 119,286 units in domestic market and 10,780 units of exports. The company had sold a total of 117,908 units in December 2016. The compact car segment which includes the likes of the Swift, Baleno, Ignis, Dzire, Ritz, and the Celerio showed a substantial growth of 23.2 per cent with 53,336 cars being sold compared to 43, 295 in December 2016. The sales of the Ciaz took a hit of close to 35 percent compared to the same period last year and this drop can be attributed to the launch of the new-generation Hyundai Verna.

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India registered record sales of 5,27,320 Units and cumulative sales of 6,78,221 Units in the 2017 calendar year. Though 2017 saw the addition on facelifts and the new gen Verna, Hyundai has managed to surpass its set target. Compared to December 2016, Hyundai has been able to achieve a growth of 10 per cent and this is domestic sales and exports put together. The Verna has certainly boosted the company's sales in the past few months and even the Grand i10 as also the Creta continue on their strong growth streak.

YK Koo, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, "The Calendar Year 2017 has been an Year of Performance for Hyundai Motor India Surpassing its Business Plan of 2017 registering highest-ever domestic volume of 5,27,320 units, a growth of 5.4% on strong performance of the newly launched Super Sedan Next Gen Verna along with the Grand i10, Creta and the i20. The positive momentum in Urban and Rural retail sales supported with strong After-Sales Service and Low-cost of ownership has gained customer confidence to become most loved and trusted brand in India."

