New Cars and Bikes in India

Car Sales August 2019: Mahindra Sales Drop By 26%

Mahindra's domestic sales for August 2019 stood at 33,564 units, a drop of 26 per cent over 45,373 units sold in August last year.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Mahindra's overall sales (domestic+exports) stood at 36,085 vehicles in August 2019, a decline of 25%

Mahindra & Mahindra announced its auto sales performance for August 2019 and the company's domestic sales stood at 33,564 units, a drop of 26 per cent over 45,373 units sold in August last year. The automaker continues to be affected by the overall slowdown in the auto sector and the Indian economy. The company's passenger vehicle (UV + cars) sales for August 2019 stood at 13,507 units, declining by 32 per cent, when compared to the 19,578 units that were sold during the same month in 2018. UV sales dropped by 27 per cent with 13,037 units sold, as against 17,892 units sold August 2018. In the cars+vans segment that includes electric cars from Mahindra, the company registered a 75 per cent decline in volumes with 470 units sold as opposed to 1866 units in August last year.

Commenting on the sales performance, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, M&M said, "The auto industry continues to be subdued in the month of August due to several
external factors. We are optimistic and hopeful of a good festive season going ahead".

Mahindra

Mahindra Cars

XUV300

Bolero Pik-Up

Scorpio

Thar

Bolero

TUV300

Alturas G4

Bolero Big Pik-Up

Marazzo

XUV500

Bolero Camper

e-Verito

KUV100 NXT

Supro

e2oPlus

Xylo

NuvoSport

TUV300 Plus

Verito

Verito Vibe

frj3rhf

Despite new launches & variants, the overall slowdown continues to affect volumes for Mahindra

Mahindra's commercial vehicle segments too continued to report a drop in numbers. The manufacturer sold a total of 14,684 units in August 2019, a decline of 28 per cent over 20,326 units in August 2018. In the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles segment, the automaker sold 354 vehicles in the last month, a drop of 69 per cent as against 1148 units sold in August last year. The three-wheeler segment though recorded a two per cent growth in August with 5373 units sold, as against 5289 units sold during the same period last year.

0 Comments

With respect to exports, Mahindra shipped 2521 units in August this year, a drop of 15 per cent over 2951 units sold in August last year. The company's overall sales (domestic + exports) stood at 36,085 vehicles in August 2019, compared to 48,324 vehicles during August 2018.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mahindra XUV300 with Immediate Rivals

Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra
XUV300

Popular Mahindra Cars

Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 9.27 - 15.07 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 7.36 - 8.14 Lakh *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 11.57 - 19.87 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 11.11 - 11.56 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 8.24 - 10.91 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300
Mahindra TUV300
₹ 9.77 - 12.55 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 32.93 - 36.47 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
₹ 7.22 - 7.67 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 12.31 - 17.52 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
₹ 14.77 - 22.22 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Camper
₹ 8.56 - 9.19 Lakh *
Mahindra e-Verito
Mahindra e-Verito
₹ 10.39 - 10.94 Lakh *
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
₹ 5.44 - 9.1 Lakh *
Mahindra Supro
Mahindra Supro
₹ 5.84 - 6.47 Lakh *
Mahindra e2oPlus
Mahindra e2oPlus
₹ 8.51 - 9.36 Lakh *
Mahindra Xylo
Mahindra Xylo
₹ 10.63 - 14.4 Lakh *
Mahindra NuvoSport
Mahindra NuvoSport
₹ 8.73 - 12 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
₹ 11.49 - 13.72 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra Verito
₹ 8.57 - 10.14 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Mahindra Verito Vibe
₹ 7.54 - 8.59 Lakh *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
Anand Mahindra Gifts Thar 700 Limited Edition To Udaipur Prince
Anand Mahindra Gifts Thar 700 Limited Edition To Udaipur Prince
Car Sales August 2019: Maruti Suzuki Registers 34% Decline; Hatchback Segment Most Affected
Car Sales August 2019: Maruti Suzuki Registers 34% Decline; Hatchback Segment Most Affected
Revolt RV400 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Revolt RV400 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra Thar is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra Thar is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities