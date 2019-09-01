Car Sales August 2019: Mahindra Sales Drop By 26%

Mahindra & Mahindra announced its auto sales performance for August 2019 and the company's domestic sales stood at 33,564 units, a drop of 26 per cent over 45,373 units sold in August last year. The automaker continues to be affected by the overall slowdown in the auto sector and the Indian economy. The company's passenger vehicle (UV + cars) sales for August 2019 stood at 13,507 units, declining by 32 per cent, when compared to the 19,578 units that were sold during the same month in 2018. UV sales dropped by 27 per cent with 13,037 units sold, as against 17,892 units sold August 2018. In the cars+vans segment that includes electric cars from Mahindra, the company registered a 75 per cent decline in volumes with 470 units sold as opposed to 1866 units in August last year.

Commenting on the sales performance, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, M&M said, "The auto industry continues to be subdued in the month of August due to several

external factors. We are optimistic and hopeful of a good festive season going ahead".

Despite new launches & variants, the overall slowdown continues to affect volumes for Mahindra

Mahindra's commercial vehicle segments too continued to report a drop in numbers. The manufacturer sold a total of 14,684 units in August 2019, a decline of 28 per cent over 20,326 units in August 2018. In the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles segment, the automaker sold 354 vehicles in the last month, a drop of 69 per cent as against 1148 units sold in August last year. The three-wheeler segment though recorded a two per cent growth in August with 5373 units sold, as against 5289 units sold during the same period last year.

With respect to exports, Mahindra shipped 2521 units in August this year, a drop of 15 per cent over 2951 units sold in August last year. The company's overall sales (domestic + exports) stood at 36,085 vehicles in August 2019, compared to 48,324 vehicles during August 2018.

